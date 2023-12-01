As retired justice, Sandra Day O'Connor visited art exhibit in Hawley in 2011

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died at age 93 Dec. 1, made history as the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. She made local history too, when she visited an art exhibit at the Hawley Silk Mill in Wayne County.

As a historical footnote, she was likely the second United States Supreme Court justice to visit what is now Hawley, the first being about 220 years earlier.

More: Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, dies at 93

It was a rainy day, July 25, 2011. I was editor of The News Eagle newspaper at that time, which had its office at the historic Hawley Silk Mill. This 1880 bluestone landmark had been transformed into a multi-purpose facility only in the prior couple of years, with offices, stores, a community college, fitness center and art galleries with more to come.

That day, someone came into the office and excitedly told me that Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was in the building. At first, I suspected it was someone that only looked like Justice O'Connor. But to be sure, I quickly looked up her picture online, grabbed my camera and notebook and hurried out.

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, served from 1981 to 2006. Justice O'Connor, who died Dec. 1, 2023, at age 93, is pictured July 25, 2011, when friends of hers from Pike County brought her to see the Hawley Silk Mill in Hawley, Wayne County.

The Wayne County Arts Alliance at that time had space for a gift shop with members' art pieces for sale. I immediately saw this woman who did appear to be her, looking over the art and making a purchase at the register.

She was with friends, who were showing her around the Silk Mill. I asked the woman at the register (with whom I was an acquaintance) if she knew if that was Justice O'Connor. The customer had paid by check; the shop clerk pulled out the check and checked the name and address on top. Indeed, it said Sandra Day O'Connor, of Washington, D.C.

They had disappeared up the elevator, but soon returned and were on their way past an exhibit of locally done art to the building entrance.

Although they were in a hurry, she paused to speak briefly. Asked how she liked the art, Justice O'Connor stated, "It is a delight to see the work of local artists. I do that wherever I go. It's such fun."

This is a portion of the front page of Aug. 2, 2011, edition of The News Eagle, which was based in Hawley, Pa. Featured is a picture of retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who was accompanied by Nicholas and Maggie Niles of Blooming Grove on a tour of the Hawley Silk Mill.

She was photographed with Nicholas Niles, past president of Blooming Grove Hunting & Fishing Club and a member of the Lackawanna College Board of Trustees; they had taken her to the third floor to see the school's Hawley site.

Justice O'Connor was the guest of Nicholas and Maggie Niles at their Blooming Grove home. He stated later that their guest was very impressed with both the Hawley Silk Mill and Ledges Hotel, another repurposed, historic factory building just below the Silk Mill. Niles said the justice had visited them previously in Pike County.

Both structures originally were powered by the Paupack Falls that flowed behind them, as the water headed for the Lackawaxen River. In the 1790s, the retired James Wilson, one of the original members of the United States Supreme Court and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, purchased a large tract in this area when it was still largely a wilderness. Wilson established a mill powered by these falls, in the area where the Ledges Hotel and Silk Mill are today. His mill was built to manufacture rope from hemp and flax grown here. The nearby village of Wilsonville was named in his honor.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Sandra Day O'Connor visited Hawley Silk Mill in 2011