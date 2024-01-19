Retired K-9 who served on criminal enforcement teams has died

A retired K-9 with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has died.

K-9 Danny was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked with Sgt. Leo Hayes until he medically retired in 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

Danny was assigned to the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and later to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team.

He was responsible for multiple seizures, resulting in millions of dollars of narcotics, weapons, and currency being taken off the streets of Iredell County, the sheriff said.







