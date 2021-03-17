Retired LAPD detective filmed telling Black teen ‘go back to your cage’

Graeme Massie
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Retired LAPD detective filmed telling black teen &#x002018;go back to your cage&#x002019;&lt;/p&gt; (Getty/iStock)

Retired LAPD detective filmed telling black teen ‘go back to your cage’

(Getty/iStock)

A retired LAPD detective was caught on camera telling a young Black man to “go back to your cage.”

Now authorities say that 370 cases that the former officer, identified as John Motto, worked in his 33-year career will be reviewed after he was filmed using racial slurs following a minor car accident in Santa Clarita, California.

“Go back into your little cage until the monkey controller gets here,” Mr Motto was filmed telling the young man in the video that went viral on Twitter.

The video started with Mr Motto and the young man arguing next to two cars that were seemingly involved in the accident.

“Oh but you can say n***** and I can’t?” Mr Motto asked him.

“Are you serious?” The young man asked Mr Motto, who was with a woman as the person filming the incident urged him to “just walk away.”

Read more:

Trump tells his anti-vax supporters they should still get the Covid vaccine

Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Guam National Guard be sent home after ‘ambushing’ her office

Biden calls Putin a ‘killer’ - follow US politics live

Mr Motto then told the man to “Go back to your cage.”

The young man then walked to a group of bystanders and asked them: “Y’all hear this s*** right? Y’all hear this?”

The former officer then asked the young man if he was going to show him his identification.

The man then turned to the group and asked them if they heard Mr Motto use the racial slur towards him.

“No, he started the n***** thing because he is the dumb n*****. Yeah I said it second, right after you,” said Mr Motto.

He then again demanded to see the young man’s identification and threatened to call the sheriff’s office.

“Get the f***ing sheriff here! It’s your goddamn fault anyway,” the young man told him before the video ended.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement that it had launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“The individual is not a current member of the LAPD and retired in May 2020 as a detective assigned to Operations Central Bureau Homicide,” they stated.

“To ensure there is no current Department nexus to this incident, there has been an internal investigation started. What is seen in the video is not reflective of the thousands of hard working and dedicated men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon condemned the incident as “disturbing” and said that the former officer exhibited “racist tendencies.”

Mr Gascon added that his office has identified cases in which Mr Motto had appeared as a witness.

‘We are in the process of notifying defence attorneys in such cases,’ added Mr Gascon.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings: What we know

    A suspect faces murder and assault charges after eight people were killed and one person was injured in three separate shooting incidents at massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday evening.What's new: Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, faces one count of assault and four counts of murder and is being held without bond, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Atlanta Police are still investigating whether the shootings, in which six of the victims were Asian women, was a hate crime.Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added that the suspect told police he was on his way to Florida, potentially to carry out additional shootings.Advocacy groups including Stop AAPI Hate have denounced the lethal incident as the latest in a spree of increased violence targeting Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Driving the news: Georgia law enforcement officials said all victims except for one were women, and six were of Asian descent. Officials in Seoul said four of the victims were of South Korean descent. There are concerns that the attacks were racially motivated, per the New York Times. What we know: The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder. The FBI is assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.The attacks began about 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, some 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to the hospital, where two of them died. About 50 minutes after the first shooting, police responding to reports of a robbery found three women had been shot dead at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. While there, they received reports of shots fired at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds.The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that video footage indicates "it is extremely likely" that the same person was responsible for all three shootings. President Biden was briefed on the shooting overnight, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday morning. Officials at the White House have been in touch with the Atlanta mayor's office and FBI. The big picture: Following the Atlanta shootings, police in New York and Seattle announced they were increasing the presence of law enforcement in Asian American communities.Reporting center Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement while it was not immediately clear whether the Georgia shootings were motivated by hate, there's "a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community ... which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination."The group published a report earlier Tuesday showing violence against Asian Americans has continued to spike, with women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than men.What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the incident during a virtual meeting with the Irish Prime Minister: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.""We're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," Harris said.Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tweeted, "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 17, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: suspect may have planned to carry out additional attacks, police say

    Suspect charged with murder in shooting attacks that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descentAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates Flowers left outside the entrance to Young’s Asian Massage spa in Acworth, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA The suspect behind shooting attacks that killed eight in Atlanta “may have frequented” the three massage parlors that he targeted and had a potential sex addiction problem, authorities said on Wednesday. Police and city leaders also indicated they believe Robert Aaron Long, 21, who did not resist arrest when he was apprehended, was on his way to Florida after Tuesday evening’s attack, where they suspect he may have planned to “carry out additional shootings”. They said it was too early to determine whether the attacks, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, was a racially motivated hate crime. Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, said: “We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”Jay Baker, Cherokee county sheriff’s captain, said the parlors were a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”, indicating a clash with his strong Christian faith. Police said the suspect, who is understood to have acted alone, admitted to the shootings, and a 9mm firearm was found in his vehicle. His image had been captured on security cameras at the premises where he went on the shooting spree. Authorities on Wednesday afternoon released some of the names of the victims. Frank Reynolds speaks at a press conference on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images The Cherokee county sheriff’s office identified the victims who died there, in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz. That shooting was reported at about 5pm local time. Then, at 5.37pm, police responded to a robbery at Gold Spa and found the bodies of three women with gunshot wounds. They then received a report of shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa where they found another woman’s body. Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, was arrested after a manhunt about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp county after police released surveillance footage from outside one of the massage parlors that was identified by his family. He was then tracked on his mobile phone. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, said: “As tragic as this was … this could have been a significantly worse.” She praised police coordination, saying if the suspect had not been quickly apprehended “it is very likely that there would have been more victims”. On Wednesday, Long was charged with four counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and kept in custody. He was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.Police did not provide a motive for the shootings and declined to comment on whether the attack was racially driven following widespread fears that it was. A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Rodney Bryant, Atlanta’s police chief, said investigators were not ready to say whether the shootings were a hate crime, saying: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” Regardless of motivation, Bottoms said: “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” Joe Biden said on Wednesday that violence against Asian Americans was “very, very troubling” but that he was “making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer”. The president added: “I am waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the justice department. So I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.” Kamala Harris condemned the “tragic” shooting, which she said “speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country”. Addressing Asian Americans, the vice-president said: “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.” Barack Obama said the incident is a “tragic reminder” that America has neglected the “epidemic of gun violence”. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” the former president tweeted.

  • Weeks after winter storm, water crisis lingers for one city

    The powerful winter storm in mid-February that generated a week's worth of national headlines focused on the widespread power outages that smothered Texas. However, while the rest of the world shifted its gaze from the storm back to the topics of politics, the coronavirus and even the Golden Globes, people in one hard-hit part of the country haven't been able to move on yet. They also haven't been able to shower, flush toilets or drink water straight from the tap. For residents of Jackson, Mississippi, the lingering effects of February's winter storm not only outlasted February, but they will likely outlast winter itself. As the first day of spring approaches, Jackson residents are coming up on their fifth week of a water crisis. Tens of thousands of residents in the Mississippi capital city for weeks have been without safe water to drink, and many have had no running water at all as a result of February's storm. Along with other states in the South, Mississippi was dealt an eight-day stretch of temperatures below 40 degrees, putting a costly strain on Jackson's ancient infrastructure as equipment at water treatment plants were frozen, rendering water pressure inadequate and dangerous. The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water, Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Once water pressure falls, tests must be conducted to make sure no contaminants have entered the water supply. By Feb. 22, a week after the storm, more than 300,000 individuals in Mississippi found themselves under a boil water advisory. But as running water began to be restored that week, dozens of water main breaks left thousands more without running water -- and at the whim of distribution sites. It was at that time that Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said the aging infrastructure was at fault. Earlier this month, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba submitted a request for $47 million in funding to address to crisis, and Malary White, director of External Affairs for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AccuWeather that FEMA was actively assisting in the area to distribute pallets of bottled water to residents. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "We are working with FEMA to do joint damage assessment to get public assistance to get approved for a major disaster declaration," she told AccuWeather. Among many organizations giving aid to the area, the World Central Kitchen is one group that has been in Jackson serving food and helping distribute water for weeks. According to a recent update the organization shared with AccuWeather, the volunteer chefs and kitchen workers have helped distribute more than 16,000 freshly-prepared meals and nearly 500,000 bottles of water. While the focus of the February storm aftermath rightly centered on the plight of Texas residents, many of whom were forced to endure the week of freezing temperatures without heat, the ramifications of those same freezing temperatures have been long-lasting and exacerbated by decades of neglect in Mississippi. FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Madonna Manor maintenance supervisor Lamar Jackson left, stacks bottled water brought by Mac Epps of Mississippi Move, as part of the supply efforts by city councilman and State Rep. De'Keither Stamps to a senior residence in west Jackson, Miss. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) "There's a saying that you should allow no crisis to go to waste," Lumumba told The New York Times. "It's crises like these that really allow us to take stock of conditions of where we are as a city, where we are as a state and hopefully it allows us to build the resolve to address it." Lumumba is Black as are more than 80% of the people living in the city, and they are no strangers to the struggles that come with the city's frail water system due to years of administrative '"neglect," as state Rep. Ronnie Crudup put it, according to NBC News. Since 1970, when white families fled Jackson after the state forced schools in the city to desegregate, response to aid requests has been exceedingly slow or nonexistent from a majority white leadership structure, Donna Ladd wrote in an opinion piece for NBC. Broken water mains in Jackson, Miss., have played havoc with residences and many businesses and restaurants, such as Barrelhouse in the historic Fondren business district, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The aging infrastructure has caused problems throughout the city as the rising temperatures have melted the snow and ice statewide, but tens of thousands of people still have little or no water service, with some waiting more than a week for restoration since the outages began during an extended freeze. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Ladd, founding editor of The Jackson Free Press, added that discrimination against the city has come in the form of withholding financial resources, a trickle-down effect from racist accusations laid out by the The Citizens' Council in the state. Those lacks of funds have led to the failure to maintain Jackson's public schools and its water and sewer systems, she wrote. Former Mayor Harvey Johnson Jr., who was elected in 1997 as Jackson's first Black mayor, devoted $200 million to fixing the problem decades ago, but the ancient setup has continually failed its residents over the years, Cassandra Welchlin of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable and co-founder of the Mississippi Women's Economic Security Initiative told NBC. "This was a breakdown of a system that was supposed to be in place for the safety of our citizens," she said. "This water crisis has really exacerbated a system that has never really worked for poor folks, Black folks, seniors, for so many people." Once the week of devastating temperatures froze the area, that faulty system left thousands in trouble, including Crudup himself. Crudup, living with his wife and two grandchildren in South Jackson, spent more than two weeks without running water. "We can't bathe, we can't cook food, we can't wash dishes, we can't do laundry. It's tremendously difficult," he told NBC News. Now more than a month later, White told AccuWeather that most residents do have their water back on, but the boil advisory remains in effect. According to an updated statement from the city on March 16, the first surface water sample tests returned "came back good" and should the second batch come back positively as well, those water boil orders may be lifted soon. Madonna Manor maintenance supervisor Lamar Jackson pours potable water into a resident's empty jugs in Jackson, Miss., Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2021. Rising temperatures have melted the snow and ice in Mississippi but tens of thousands of people still had little or no water service, with some waiting a week for restoration since the outages began during an extended freeze. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) "We feel really confident that all the residents on the connection side are receiving water. There still may be a couple of areas that are experiencing low water pressure," Williams said in a press conference earlier this week. "Over the past couple of days, we have been able to stay closer to 90 PSI, somewhere between 87 and 90, and that's pretty good." But that good news could be stifled by the impending severe weather threat that is placing Jackson squarely in the high-risk area. With another potentially catastrophic weather event looming, that infrastructure will once again be threatened and once again beg the question, when will the city get the assistance it needs? "That dignity for which Jacksonians are asking, though, includes clear drinking water, pipes without lead and toilets that flush for everyone, regardless of race," Ladd wrote. "It's long, long past time to put Citizens Council-era propaganda to rest and treat Black leaders and Black Mississippians like equals, not like pawns in yet another white power game," she said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • LSU administrator gave rapists, stalkers and other Title IX violators slaps on the wrist

    Several women who reported assaults said LSU Associate Dean Jonathan Sanders added to their trauma by disciplining them for minor infractions or questioning their clothing.

  • 2 jurors seated in the Derek Chauvin trial were removed after exposure to $27 million George Floyd settlement

    The number of jurors selected in the Derek Chauvin trial went from nine to seven on Wednesday. The court is looking for 12 jurors and two alternates.

  • France to impose tougher COVID-19 curbs on Paris, other regions

    The French government will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter the accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The announcement paves the way for new curbs in the greater Paris region, where intensive care wards are full and the hospital system is buckling with an incident rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Attal said the new measures for Paris could include some form of confinement.

  • Biden sees critical need to maintain Good Friday agreement for Northern Ireland

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday underscored his strong commitment to the landmark 1998 Good Friday peace agreement and the need to maintain the political and economic stability of Northern Ireland. "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."

  • New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home

    Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America's Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match. “We want to see it all over again in 2023," said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup. Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked.

  • Kelly Clarkson uses a secret weapon, Gwen Stefani, against Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

    Gwen Stefani and season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli both "returned" to NBC's "The Voice" Monday night in very different fashions.

  • U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia, Iran were most involved in 2020 election interference

    U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia and Iran were the most active foreign adversaries involved in attempting to influence the 2020 presidential election.

  • McConnell challenges Biden to boost defense budget against China

    The Senate's top Republican has challenged the president to boost defense spending to show the Democrat is serious about working with Republicans to confront China.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • 'Heartbroken': Democrats condemn hate against Asian Americans after deadly shooting in Atlanta

    President Joe Biden last week denounced anti-Asian attacks and called them "un-American" during his first primetime address to the nation.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Britain needs to show reciprocity in vaccine exports: EU chief

    Britain needs to show a willingness to ship vaccines to the European Union, which is considering making reciprocity a condition of its vaccine exports in future, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said it was hard to explain to EU citizens why vaccines were going to other countries, while hardly anything was heading the other way. "With the U.S. the reciprocity is given... There is a seamless flow back and forth of pre-products and raw materials and drug substance," she told a news conference.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • What 20 celebrities look like without their signature hairstyles

    It's hard to imagine Zooey Deschanel without her thick bangs or Vin Diesel with any hair, but these stars haven't always rocked their go-to hairdo.

  • Capitol Riot Suspects Are on a PR Blitz

    Police HandoutsAccording to federal indictments, Kelly and Connie Meggs are members of the Oath Keepers militia who used the chaos around the U.S. Capitol riot to enter the building in an organized “stack.” Dressed in camouflage, the husband-and-wife pair from Florida can be seen on security footage illegally entering the Capitol and walking around the building with fellow Oath Keepers.Kelly Meggs, according to prosecutors, is an Oath Keepers leader with the alias “OK Gator.” Both of the Meggs are facing conspiracy charges for their alleged role in the riot.To sympathetic readers of the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, though, the Meggs are humble farmers unfairly abducted by the federal government and forced to deal with some loose donkeys. In a Tuesday post on Gateway Pundit, blogger Jim Hoft claimed the Meggs are on the verge of losing their farm after an FBI raid in which, they claim, the FBI accidentally freed their donkeys.“During the arrest, the FBI let all of their donkeys lose (sic) in the neighborhood,” Hoft writes.The donkeys were later returned to the farm. The solution to this injustice for Hoft’s far-right audience, according to his blog: donating tens of thousands of dollars to the Meggs.The rioters’ stories have made for big money on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site that has become a go-to option for right-wing figures who would likely be banned from more mainstream sites like GoFundMe. The Meggs family has raised more than $80,000 as of Tuesday, while the family of Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson has raised more than $160,000.Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers charged in the aftermath of Jan. 6 riot have been on a public relations blitz in the right-wing media, trying to recast themselves as victims of government overreach and a thuggish FBI. They’re also raising a lot of money along the way.That PR push has extended to Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby during the riot. Terrell Roberts, an attorney for Babbitt’s family, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 12 and claimed police should have just arrested Babbitt instead.“We should have some statement explaining why they needed to shoot this lady,” Roberts said.Roberts declined to comment.Much of the glowing coverage of the riot suspects has come from The Gateway Pundit, a popular far-right blog that frequently promotes hoaxes. Gateway Pundit founder Hoft, who holds a prominent enough place in the right-wing media to be invited to the Trump White House in 2019, has run several stories promoting fundraisers for the riot suspects.Proud Boy Christopher Worrell allegedly shot pepper spray at law enforcement officers at the start of the riot, according to a federal indictment, after riding to Washington from Florida in a van with a crew of other Proud Boys. Worrell wore a tactical vest and earpiece to the riot, according to prosecutors. When law enforcement officers raided his East Naples, Florida, home, they found it filled with Proud Boys gear, including challenge coins representing different chapters of the far-right men’s group. Sen. Johnson Says He ‘Wasn’t Concerned’ by Capitol Rioters Since They Weren’t BLM Protesters The Gateway Pundit write-up of Worrell’s arrest, by contrast, makes no mention of Proud Boys. The blog post claims Worrell was “Arrested by Heavily Armed Feds With TANKER TRUCKS,” an unusual way to describe armored trucks.While Kelly and Connie Meggs have been embraced by right-wing blog readers, Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper who allegedly entered the Capitol alongside them, may have had the best reception.Harrelson, who faces one conspiracy count and three other charges, allegedly plotted ahead of the riot with other Oath Keepers in meetings with aliases like “Gator 6” or, sometimes, just by using his own name. Harrelson was caught on video illegally entering the Capitol alongside the Meggses, according to his indictment.Like other supporters of arrested riot suspects, Harrelson’s wife Angel Harrelson appeared on The Gateway Pundit to claim that her husband was being unfairly treated and that FBI agents had trashed her home while carrying out a search warrant.“They proceeded to escort me outside of my home,” she said. “I was upset that my things were going to be tossed around everywhere and that they would make a huge mess. “In a message posted on The Gateway Pundit, Angel Harrelson claimed the Oath Keepers are “made up of a diverse group of people”“One of the worst lies being spread about them is that they are somehow ‘white supremacists,’” Harrelson’s wife wrote. “That is insulting and ridiculous. I’m Cajun, and therefore my ancestors and family members are black as well as American Indian.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China protests over Japan, US statement on human rights

    China has protested to the United States and Japan over a joint statement it said “maliciously attacked” its foreign policy and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the statement.