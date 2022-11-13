Retired LEO says utilizing existing resources could help deter gun violence | Opinion

Crime scene tape

After 31 years in law-enforcement, which included teaching school safety and security nationwide, it sickens me the community is suffering, especially our youth. I graduated from Florida State University and love Tallahassee and Leon County.

The following thoughts on crime in Tallahassee are in no way a criticism of the Tallahassee Police Department or any law-enforcement agency who is doing its absolute best in dealing with violent offenders. You could put a cop on every street corner and crime would still exist.

More: Tallahassee officials must act swiftly to address mass gatherings, reduce gun violence

The Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr. has a valid point in the need to address these gatherings of young people before they get out of hand.

Here are some suggestions:

Increase foot patrols of law enforcement officers in high-crime areas accompanied by a respected member of the community when possible.

Plainclothes officers can be very effective in targeting crime in the community because they’re obviously less visible than a marked patrol car or uniformed officer. As a result, fighting crime will be more proactive than reactive, which I’m sure is already being done in most situations.

Is stop, question, and frisk an option to get guns off the street in the areas with the highest incidents of violence?

For increased staffing, a task force from several local law enforcement agencies could be formed to target the most violent individuals and crime-plagued areas.

Mentoring: Is there a mentoring program available utilizing respected Black men who can be paired with boys and teenagers? Pre-teen and teenage girls should also be included and paired with a responsible adult Black woman.

Explore the possibility of using athletes and other good role model students from the local universities and community college who would be beneficial to assist in counseling at-risk youth.

Mental health counseling: Is there sufficient mental health counseling available in K - 12 schools, as well as the availability for young adults in the community?

As a rule, interagency cooperation is good in Tallahassee. Is there a possibility that Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s mounted patrol could be utilized in the city’s high-crime areas when needed? Horses are very effective for crowd control. Often, a citizen will come up and talk to a deputy or officer on horseback more readily than they will with law enforcement in a patrol car or on foot.

Story continues

Crime is a multifaceted problem that requires multifaceted solutions in solving crime and violence. Cooperation and trust between the people in the community, law-enforcement and various agencies is vital to success.

As Americans, we can accomplish anything if we stand united.

Tim Carney

Tim Carney, who had a 31-year-career in law enforcement, retired as a major with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. He currently lives in Venice, Florida.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Retired LEO says utilizing existing resources could help deter gun violence | Opinion