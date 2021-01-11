Retired Lieutenant Colonel Is Unlikely to Face Court-Martial in Capitol Riot, Experts Say

Oriana Pawlyk

It's unlikely an Air Force veteran who entered the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will face a military court-martial, according to legal experts.

Larry Rendall Brock Jr., seen brandishing zip-tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege, was arrested Sunday in Texas and charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, along with one count of "violent entry and disorderly conduct," according to the Justice Department.

Brock retired from the Air Force Reserve in 2014 as a lieutenant colonel, according to the service. While he faces civilian charges, he is unlikely to be recalled to go through the military justice system, experts say.

Read Next: Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

Zachary Spilman, the lead contributor for the military justice blog CAAFlog, explained Monday that Brock is not subject to a court-martial, despite his past military service.

Spilman and other experts made clear that Brock's exact status the day he entered restricted federal property matters because the Uniform Code of Military Justice applies differently to different groups.

"Broadly speaking, court-martial jurisdiction over retired members is limited to retired regulars," Spilman, a Marine reservist and lawyer who specializes in military justice, said in an email, referring to those who retired from active duty.

The issue is complicated: Retired members of a reserve component are subject to court-martial only if they receive hospitalization care from one of the armed forces, according to Section 802 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code, said Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas School of Law professor who specializes in national security legal matters.

Brock began his career as an active-duty airman in 1989 before transferring to the Air Force Reserve in 1998, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said Saturday. Since he later retired from the Reserve, the UCMJ "did not apply" to him on Jan. 6, Spilman explained.

A ruling issued by a federal district court judge in November further complicates matters, Vladeck said on Twitter.

In Larrabee v. Braithwaite, Judge Richard Leon of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that it was unconstitutional to court-martial members of the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve for offenses they committed after retiring from active duty. It may even apply to active-duty retirees, Spilman added.

That case concerns retired Staff Sgt. Steven Larrabee, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a bartender, the wife of an active-duty Marine, at a bar in Iwakuni, Japan, where he worked as a civilian. He had retired from active duty in 2015 but had been placed on the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve status list for three months. The assault occurred while he was in Reserve status.

After a court-martial, during which Larrabee wore civilian attire, he was sentenced to eight years' confinement, a reprimand and a dishonorable discharge. In a pre-trial agreement, his prison term was reduced to 10 months. Larrabee attempted to have his conviction overturned on appeal, stating it was for a civilian -- not military -- court to decide his fate.

"Based purely on Larrabee, [someone like Brock] cannot be brought back ... [and tried]," explained Gary Solis, who served as a Marine judge advocate general and taught military law at West Point and Georgetown University.

Any pay and benefits Brock may still receive as a retiree probably cannot be stripped, either.

"You can't do that without a judicial action [like a court-martial]," Solis said. "And since he's not subject to military jurisdiction, he's probably home free on his retirement."

If the military wanted to make an example of any retirees who commit offenses, it could still pursue cases, Solis said.

"If they want to get aggressive, they could bring [forth] a case in spite of Larrabee because Larrabee is not all that firm," he said.

The ruling may be appealed soon, Vladeck noted.

It's expected that the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces will hear arguments surrounding Larrabee this spring, as well as another case regarding jurisdiction over ex-military members who commit crimes while transitioning from active-duty orders.

The second case centers on retired Chief Petty Officer Stephen Begani, who was court-martialed after leaving the Navy on charges of attempted sexual abuse of a child.

Begani was picked up by Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents on Aug. 5, 2017, a little over a month after he left active duty and then transferred to the Fleet Reserve. He received a bad-conduct discharge and was sentenced to 18 months' confinement.

The news of Brock's Air Force affiliation was first reported by Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker.

Brock was an A-10 Warthog pilot until 2007, Stefanek said. His last known position was Admissions Liaison Officer with the U.S. Air Force Academy prior to his retirement, according to credentials provided to Military.com.

A list of his other unit assignments and decorations was not available.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Monday for a Defense Department investigation in cooperation with other agencies to examine how many active and retired military members may have participated in the Capitol riots.

In a letter sent to Acting Defense Secretary Christoper Miller, Duckworth stressed that each service branch should initiate inquiries into "whether members of the U.S. Armed Forces, retired members of a regular component of the U.S. Armed Forces and members of the Fleet Reserve/Fleet Marine Corps Reserve, engaged in insurrection against the authority of the United States."

The military typically cannot try those who have separated from the service, Vladeck added.

Those who remain subject to the UCMJ must be held accountable, Duckworth said in the letter.

If the department doesn't take any action, "it would be a disgraceful insult to the vast majority of service members who honorably serve our nation in accordance with the core values of their respective services," she said.

-- Patricia Kime and Gina Harkins contributed to this report.

-- Oriana Pawlyk can be reached at oriana.pawlyk@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Oriana0214.

Related: Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: FBI warns of potential boogaloo violence during Jan. 17 rallies

    The rallies are part of what members of the violent far-right and libertarian boogaloo movement are hoping will be a nationwide “armed march” on Capitol Hill and all 50 state capitols next Sunday.

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Experts say it's too late for a seamless transfer of power from Trump to Biden

    Due to events that have transpired in recent weeks, experts familiar with the transition process have abandoned hope that this one will get less rocky.

  • Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail

    A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish. “This is a serious case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

  • Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with mask-less colleagues during Capitol riot

    The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.> Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. > > I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0> > — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year

    The drugmaker said it was confident that the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology it used was well suited to deploy a vaccine based on the new variant of the coronavirus which has emerged in a handful of countries. The company's vaccine, mRNA-1273, uses synthetic mRNA to mimic the surface of the coronavirus and teach the immune system to recognize and neutralize it. Moderna said in December it would run tests to confirm the vaccine's activity against any strain.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Trump-supporting Christian leaders and their Sunday messages

    Support for President Donald Trump has been consistently strong among evangelicals, with some professing that he has been the best friend Christians have had in the White House. On the first Sunday since a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election stormed the U.S. Capitol and five people including a police officer died, the messages from the pulpits of Christian leaders who've backed Trump were as disparate as the opinions of the nation's citizenry. Brian Gibson, pastor and founder of HIS Church, spoke to his Christian congregation and online viewers about his bus tour around the U.S. the past month to speak with supporters of President Trump.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Case of manatee with 'Trump' etched into back under investigation

    * Mutilated aquatic mammal spotted at spring in Florida * US Fish and Wildlife Service appeals for public’s helpFederal wildlife officials in Florida are reportedly seeking information on the perpetrators of an attack on a manatee, which apparently had the word “Trump” scraped into its back.The attack on the animal was reported by the Citrus County Chronicle, which showed a picture of the large aquatic mammal with the name of the US president clearly visible by being etched into its skin.“The US Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee,” the paper said, adding that the manatee had been videoed in the Blue Hole spring, on the Homosassa River in the state.Authorities were appealing for any and all information on who might have assaulted the manatee.Large, gray and docile, manatees are popular attractions in Florida, though their numbers are at risk due to habitat loss and the danger of boat strikes.

  • 'Stick to the plan and don't make your own vaccine side-deals,' urges EU

    The EU is struggling to keep countries aligned with its Covid-19 vaccine strategy, as governments start to break rank and seek side-deals for extra jabs. Growing concerns that member states are conducting their own negotiations has prompted the European Commission’s president to write to ministers to urge them to stick to the plan and be transparent about any discussions with pharmaceutical companies. Germany prompted outrage last week after it emerged that Berlin negotiated 30 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine on top of its allocation from the EU’s haul of 600 million jabs. Countries are not supposed to negotiate bilaterally with pharmaceutical firms. Now EU member Cyprus has also reportedly sought additional doses. President Nicos Anastasiades said he had contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about extra support, adding “within days we will have the answer”. Israel is leading the world in per capita vaccinations. As of 11 January, 20.3 people out of 100 had received a jab; however, the country has been criticised by human rights groups for excluding Palestinians from its programme. Mr Anastasiades denied that the Cypriot request breaches EU rules, insisting in an interview that “there would definitely be a problem if those vaccines had not been approved by the EU”. The Commission would not comment on what it called a “hypothetical question”. Nevertheless, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has tasked her top health official with writing to EU governments to ask them to stick to the joint-buying and negotiating strategy and be more open about any talks underway. “The letter will ask them to provide all the necessary transparency on the ways in which they are complying with the provisions of our strategy in terms of lack of contacts with those pharma companies we have or are currently negotiating with,” a Commission spokesperson said. The EU’s medicine regulator last week gave the green light for the Moderna vaccine and is expected to ramp up its review of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab this week, when its developers submit a formal application. Approval is expected at the end of January.

  • Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted - paper

    The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations. Sund's remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it – but no one from the Capitol Police asked.

  • Lack of evidence that Trump’s speech incited violence will be a ‘challenge’ for Dem-led impeachment: Prior

    Former Department of Justice Deputy Director of Public Affairs Ian Prior reacted to the Democrats pursuing an impeachment of President Trump due to the riots that struck Capitol Hill.

  • Black GOP Congressmen who joined the Trump coup must resign

    Two newly-elected Black Republican congressmen signed up in support of the attempted Trump coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election — now it is time for them to resign. The two House members are Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), the former NFL player with ties to the QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy cult, and Byron Donalds (R-FL), a Black conservative and former Tea Party activist.

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.