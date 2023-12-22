Retired Long Island elementary school teacher arrested for sexually abusing students over decades

A retired elementary school teacher on Long Island was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually abusing students in incidents dating as far back as the late 1980s.

Thomas Bernagozzi, 76, is accused of abusing students while employed as a third-grade teacher at the Mary G. Clarkson and Gardiner Manor elementary schools between 1970 and 2000, according to police.

An investigation was initiated after two former male students reported instances of sexual abuse by Bernagozzi during their time at the schools, said the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims was allegedly abused between 1989 and 1991, while the other between 1997 and 2000. Their cases were able to be criminally prosecuted due to changes in New York’s statute of limitations for sexual abuse crimes, courtesy of the 2022 Adult Survivors Act.

Bernagozzi allegedly led multiple after-school programs during his tenure, including leading the school’s plays and sports programs. He was also permitted to take groups of children to the local beaches, pools, gym, Broadway shows and sporting events on his own time.

“There was, you know, serious institutional failure to allow a perpetrator to operate for so many years and hurt so many children and ruin so many lives,” attorney Jenny Rossman, who represents one of the victims, told CBS News.

Bernagozzi now faces charges including sexual conduct against a child and sodomy, and was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Prosecutors had requested he be held on $1 million cash bail, but a judge has already ordered he be freed on supervised release. He walked out of court Thursday evening wearing a monitoring device.

“The sheer magnitude of what this defendant is alleged to have committed is astounding,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. “This defendant allegedly betrayed the trust of his students, their families, and the community. I urge anyone who has been abused to come forward to law enforcement no matter how long ago that abuse occurred.”

Bernagozzi’s attorney maintains his client is innocent.