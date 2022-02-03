I retired from Louisville Metro jail. Here's why The Bail Project is needed | Opinion

Too many Kentuckians are in jail simply because they are poor.

I’m not talking about how poverty drives people to crime – though that also happens. I mean it more literally. Two people can be arrested on the same charge. One goes home in a couple of hours and the other spends days or weeks in jail. The only difference is the first person had cash to make bail.

I’ve spent my entire career in corrections. Louisville knows me because of the 11 years I spent leading the metro jail before retiring in 2019. I also worked in multiple states and local governments over my 40-year career. I even worked with the United Nations to improve prison conditions in Iraq.

My experience has made me an advocate for bail reform. But NOT the kind of reform being talked about in Frankfort right now. HB 313 will only make matters worse. This bill makes it illegal for charities to assist people who are too poor to afford cash bail.

I know some people look at bail reform and think “you’re trying to make it easier for criminals to get out of jail.” Let me explain how the system really works.

Right now, you have people in jail who are not serving sentences but merely awaiting court dates. Technically, they are presumed innocent, but they don’t have money for bail so, as a practical matter, they are treated as if they have already been found guilty. Many of these folks end up spending weeks, even months in jail. They may lose their jobs and their homes and their kids may end up having to live with relatives or in foster care. In my role as a jail administrator, I saw countless people who should have been in drug treatment, not deteriorating in jail. I saw folks who were homeless and kept landing back in jail instead of stable housing. I saw people who desperately needed expert help from mental health professionals, but instead were taking up beds in my jail.

Everyone is worse off, including the taxpayers who spent money to keep that person in the most expensive bed in town – the jail.

Jail cannot cure mental illness or a substance abuse disorder, homelessness or serious chronic health conditions — it can only make them worse. And cash bail, which was originally created to make people come back to court after release, is now used for the exact opposite: to keep people in jail, particularly those who need the most help.

Meanwhile, a wealthier person brought in on a violent charge – say domestic violence? They can pay their own bail, so they are home in a few hours. People are not being treated equally under the law.

There is an obvious racial disparity. Louisville’s population is about 20% African American, but on any given day, the jail population is closer to 50%.

One of the things I’m proudest of in my time at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is helping The Bail Project to start operations here. This is a national nonprofit that not only bails poor people out of jail, but also provides them with support – whether that means a recovery program referral, free transportation or help connecting to a food pantry. Since The Bail Project arrived in 2018, they have provided modest bail amounts for 3,500 people in Louisville. This has provided relief to an overtaxed corrections system, especially during the pandemic when crowded conditions can endanger inmates, staff and ultimately the entire city.

They, along with churches and other nonprofits have stepped in to help poor people in a moment of need. But it shouldn’t be up to the kindness of nonprofit organizations. If we care about violent crime in Louisville, or the city budget, or helping people make it in an unusual economy, we need to make smarter decisions about where we are spending resources. That’s directly related to setting better priorities for who is in jail and for how long. HB 313 is a misguided attempt that actually doubles down on the cash bail fallacy, making it even harder for poor people to access their constitutional right to bail or the social services they desperately need.

Mark Bolton retired in 2019 after 11 years as the director of Louisville Metro Corrections. He is currently serving on the board of the Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College in New York City.

