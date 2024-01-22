Retired Lt. General Reveals What Pushed Him 'Over The Edge' With Trump

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges slammed Donald Trump and compared his talk to that of a dictator after the former president’s attacks toward retired Gen. Mark Milley – former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – last year.

Hodges, in an interview with MeidasTouch Network host Ben Meiselas, weighed in on the GOP front-runner’s suggestion that Milley deserves to be executed for treason.

“The thing that really pushed me over the edge on Mr. Trump was when I heard him talking about ‘my generals’ and ‘my judges,’ as if we were some third-world country that the judges and generals and other authorities all owe their fealty to whoever the dictator was,” said Hodges.

“And I just can’t imagine that the Founding Fathers intended that the president would have this kind of personal control over generals. But that’s obviously how Mr. Trump thinks and that’s reprehensible.”

Retired LT. Gen. Ben Hodges: The thing that really pushed me over the edge on Mr. Trump is when I heard him talking about "my generals" and "my judges" as if we were some third world country that the judges and generals all owed their fealty to whoever the dictator was.

The former U.S. Army general also remarked on Trump’s call to “finish the process” of re-evaluating the purpose and mission of NATO.

Trump, as part of a campaign video released in March 2023, said it’s a “lie” to say Russia represents “our greatest threat” and instead called “horrible, U.S.A. hating people that represent us” as the greatest threat to Western civilization.

Hodges, a NATO Senior Mentor for Logistics, said Ronald Reagan would be “going crazy” if he heard a former Republican president use those words.

“For 75 years, NATO has provided a security environment for Europe, the United States and Canada that has helped protect the most prosperous time in our history,” Hodges said.

“Never in my life did I imagine an American president would question our commitment to NATO or the value of NATO and for sure – when I look at what’s going on from the Kremlin, the constant threats against us, against our allies, the constant violations of sovereignty, of human rights, of disruption to our economy – I don’t know how you could say they’re anything other than a gigantic threat.”

You can check out more of Hodges’ interview with MeidasTouch Network below.

