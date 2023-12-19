Retired Magistrate John Blue bestowed Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Dec. 19—LAURINBURG — In his more than 40 years of service as a magistrate at the Scotland County Courthouse, John B. Blue missed two days of work.

Blue finally retired on Aug. 1, 2021, to fight colon cancer in a battle that he ultimately won.

It was because of this service and dedication, that Blue was presented Monday with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in front of members of the Bar, friends, family and former colleagues in the main courtroom with the honorable Judge Stephan Futrell presiding.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the governor in the state of North Carolina. It is presented to North Carolina residents who have "made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments." Rep. Garland Pierce presented the award on Gov. Cooper's behalf.

"I appreciate this award from the governor. I've worked here 42 years," Blue said.

What Blue remembers most about his time serving all those years is the progression of the court system from when he had to handwrite orders in the earlier days. "The computer came along and speeded up everything," Blue said.

"In order to become a magistrate, you have to be nominated by the clerk, you have to be appointed by the resident superior court judge and you have to be supervised by the District Court," said Philip McRae, Clerk of Superior Court.

Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson was Blue's last supervisor before he ended his 40-year-long career.

"I am so thankful for dedication like that. That is unheard of ... It's much much deserved," Wilson said during the ceremony.

Judge Futrell said that many people have come before Blue in court who were not acting their best but there was always one guarantee.

"I can guarantee that when Johnny Blue was there he treated them the same that day he treated them when he saw them at the Walmart, when he saw them at the grocery store because he was always the same person ... This says something about the quality of the person he is and the quality of the service he provides the people of Scotland County," Futrell said.

