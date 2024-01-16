Retired Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault died Sunday. He was 73.

Retired Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault died Sunday at his home.

He was 73.

Honored in December at a retirement celebration, Ault's legacy will last a lifetime across Ohio for being a leader in developing specialty courts, retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Stratton said.

"The changes he has made in the lives of many of the veterans who came through his court will last a lifetime," Stratton said at Ault's retirement celebration. "He (Ault) had the heart to see the need. He may have been the very first in the state to start a veterans court."

Ault instituted a Mental Health Court in 2004. Realizing a large percentage of defendants suffer from mental illness, these offenders are required to complete treatment for their mental illness. The treatment program is less expensive than incarceration. His Mental Health Court was the third such court in the State of Ohio, Ault had said.

Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Stratton congratulations Judge Jerry Ault on his retirement during a December ceremony. Ault died Sunday at his home at age 73.

Domestic Violence Court was added in 2008. It was the first in the state and one of the first in the United States. Although it incorporates treatment, it is a far more punitive program than his other specialty courts, according to Ault.

His Veterans Court also was the first in the state and one of the very first in the country. Ault had said he always felt many veterans returning home from combat suffer unique problems incurred as a result of their service to their country.

Veterans Court expanded to include Municipal Judge Frank Ardis Jr. Judge Don Hoover started Drug Court before Ault, court administrator Jamie Schacherer said, the News Journal reported earlier.

Ault and Ardis, both staunch Democrats, had been on the municipal court benches for many years. Neither could run again because of age limits. Ardis died away in September.

Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault accepts well wishes from friends and colleagues during his retirement celebration in December.

Ault, who served 21 years as a first assistant Richland County prosecutor before becoming a Mansfield Municipal Court judge in 1999, retired at the end of December, marking 24 years, or four, six-year terms, as judge. Ault is lauded as a founding member of the METRICH Drug Task Force.

He worked at the Richland County Prosecutor's Office from 1978 to 2000.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

