Retired movie star hippo munches on Thanksgiving Day treat at Florida park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hungry, hungry hippo celebrated Thanksgiving Day with a special treat at Florida’s Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Park on Thursday.

The video posted to Facebook shows the animal chowing down on a pumpkin for the holiday.

Lu is a 63-year-old hippopotamus who was once a movie star in the 1960s, as one of the Ivan Tors animals, according to Florida State Parks.

Now, Lu is enjoying retirement, as he keeps busy munching on delicious treats, and occasionally getting back on camera.

According to their website, Lu was declared an honorary citizen of Florida by then-Governor Lawton Chiles.

“Happy Thanksgiving from us to you!” park administrators said.

