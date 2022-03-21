Retired Muncie police officer Jess Neal reports to federal prison in Kentucky

MUNCIE, Ind. — A retired Muncie police officer has reported to a federal prison in Kentucky, where he is serving a two-year sentence for a corruption-related conviction.

Jess Neal, 55, was sentenced Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Neal admitted facilitating payment of a bribe to ex-Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols so his friend, contractor Tony Franklin, could be awarded Muncie Sanitary District demolition contracts.

In recent days, the Delaware County man reported to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institute, located in eastern Kentucky about 65 miles northwest of Charleston, West Virginia, and 240 miles southeast of Muncie.

A Bureau of Prisons website describes the facility as a "low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp."

For subscribers: Phil Nichols' Muncie political saga has spanned decades

Neal joins former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler in the federal prison system.

Tyler, 79, in November received a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to theft of government funds.

Federal prosecutors said the then-mayor in December 2015 had accepted a $5,000 payment from a contractor who had won city contracts.

Tyler in late December reported to the Morgantown Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia. He is scheduled to be released Oct. 29, according to a federal prison website.

In January, Delaware County resident Jeffrey Burke — Neal's partner in several business ventures — was sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by six months on home detention, after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

That conviction stemmed from Burke's 2015 purchase of a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000. The property was sold a few weeks later to the Muncie Sanitary District for $395,000.

Burke is not expected to enter prison until this summer. U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker suggested the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic might lessen by then.

Story continues

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Burke told the judge he had battled cancer in recent years, and also had COVID as recently as Thanksgiving.

In 2019, Craig Nichols — Phil Nichols' son, and Tyler's former building commissioner — drew a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

The Neal, Tyler, Burke and Craig Nichols convictions — and cases against five other defendants still pending in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — stem from a years-long federal investigation of corruption in the Tyler administration and the sanitary district.

Two weeks ago, former Democratic Party boss Phil Nichols signed a deal agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

That case stemmed from the same series of events — tied to allegations of bribery associated with the awarding of contracts for MSD projects — that led to Neal's conviction.

Two other co-defendants — contractor Franklin and former MSD administrator Nikki Grigsby — also have signed plea agreements, and last week received dates — May 4 and 5, respectively — for their sentencing hearings.

A fifth co-defendant, ex-MSD official Tracy Barton, is set to be sentenced on June 24.

Another local man charged in the corruption probe, contractor Rodney Barber, also has signed a plea agreement. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Retired Muncie officer begins federal wire fraud sentence in Kentucky