Retired Neville principal, Monroe Schools superintendent honored for 65 years in Rotary

For over six decades, Sidney Seegers has been a member of the Rotary Club of Monroe and is its longest serving member to date.

The club honored Seegers on September 7, recognizing his 65 years of service during a meeting at the Lotus Club with the organization's highest recognition.

"Today is a monumental day in the history of Monroe Rotary," Doug Seegers said. "We honor our longest-serving member ever − a man I call 'Dad' − Sidney A. Seegers. He has served this club with distinction for 65 years."

Seegers joined the club in September 1958 at age 29 shortly after being named principal at Neville High School. A third-generation Rotarian, his father, Sidney Seegers, Sr. was a member as well as his grandfather, Wardwell C. Flanders, a member of clubs in New Orleans, Louisiana and Columbia, Mississippi, whom he credits as a Rotarian role model.

In his time as a Rotarian, Seegers has served in numerous club positions, as president in 1991-1992 and served as Rotary District 6190 as governor in 1995-1996. Seegers said he has seen membership of the club evolved over the decades, opening its doors to women and minorities.

"I can remember Rotary for years and years was a men's only organization and the Rotary International was threatened with a suit but they voted to admit women to Rotary and our club did the same thing," Seegers, who served as a Monroe Schools superintendent, said. "The board of directors of the Monroe Rotary Club voted to accept women. It's been a great thing. Well, last year we had an International President who was a female and next year we're going to have an International President that's a female. Then when African-Americans came along, we were still living in a fairly segregated south. Of course, I had been principal at Neville and I was principal when Neville was integrated so I had that opportunity, I call it, to help Neville grow in that direction. There were members who quit because they admitted ladies and members who quit Rotary because we admitted African-Americans but it was better and we got a better club because of it."

Rep. Michael Echols (R-Monroe) presented congressional and senate commendations to Seegers on behalf of Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe), Rep. Julia Letlow (R-Start) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Baton Rouge). Doug Seegers also presented a proclamation from Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, commemorating September 7 as "Sidney A. Seegers Day."

"It is a privilege to be able to send you this message as you celebrate such as an important and significant milestone − your 65 years of service to Rotary," President of Rotary International Gordan McInally said in a pre-recorded video. "Celebrating a milestone anniversary like this means so much and I want to offer my sincere congratulations for your leadership, your commitment and your passion. You are a person of purpose, a person of influence and a person of action. As I have watched the many ways you have served Rotary and your community over so many years with your actions and your compassions, I am in awe of you. Your work in the Neville High School, your president of the Louisiana Teachers Association, your involvement with the Red Cross, United Way, Boys Scouts of America, the YMCA, Monroe Symphony Orchestra and of course, your service to Monroe Rotary Club.

"Thank you for being a source of strength for all of those within and beyond our membership. This year we hope to create hope in the world and let Rotary be known as an organization that takes care of its members as well as the people we serve. Because of Rotarians like you, I know that will happen. Sidney, thank you for being apart of our Rotary Club for so many years and for leading us into our brighter future. Congratulations again!"

Seegers was previously awarded the Service Above Self Award in 2003, as well being awarded the Citation for Meritorious Service and the Distinguished Service Award.

"It's been a good ride," Seegers said. "I have enjoyed my 65 years and I'd do it again if I had to do it again. I'd probably do some things differently but not a whole lot differently."

