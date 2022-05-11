Retired NH trooper charged with DWI after crashing into utility pole in Hampton

HAMPTON — A retired state trooper is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a single-vehicle accident that closed Mill Road for hours.

According to the Hampton police log, David W. Kelley, 64, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol after the truck he was driving struck a utility pole in the area of 179 Mill Road around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 22.

Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno said Kelley’s Chevy pick-up hit items on Mill Road, including badly damaging a utility pole taking down utility wires, which closed the roadway. Reno said it took Unitil until 1 a.m. to bring in and put up a new pole. Mill Road was closed to traffic throughout the duration, he said.

Police responding to the scene of the accident suspected Kelley was under the influence of alcohol, Reno said. Kelley was taken into custody by Hampton police in a standard arrest, according to Reno, who added Kelley was “polite and cordial” throughout the incident.

“He was cooperative with everything,” Reno said.

Kelley was taken to the Hampton Police Department for processing and released on bail, according to Reno.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hampton Circuit Court May 17.

Kelley's body of work

According to the website of the New Hampshire Retired State Police Association, Kelley has served as the association’s chairman since 2008. Prior to his 2007 retirement, Kelley joined State Police in 1982 and rose through the ranks to the position of major and commander of the Investigative Services Bureau before he retired.

During his tenure with the State Police, Kelley held a number of investigative and leadership roles, including as a detective and later lieutenant and commander of the Seacoast’s Troop A, based in Epping. He spent a decade with the Major Crime Unit, often serving as lead investigator in numerous high-profile cases, according to his biography on the association’s website.

According to the NHRSPA, for 13 years following his retirement Kelley continued working in law enforcement as deputy director of the New England High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program under the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, D.C.

