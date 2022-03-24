Retired NYPD cop shoots at attacker during clash in Brooklyn garage

A retired NYPD cop fired a shot at a man who punched him in an apparently unprovoked attack inside a Brooklyn garage early Thursday, cops said.

The 57-year-old retiree’s bullet didn’t hit its target but pierced a parked car during the 5:45 a.m. clash inside the garage on 101st St. near Fourth Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The retired cop entered the garage of a residential building when a 54-year-old man began yelling at him, police were told.

After a brief argument, the younger man lunged at the retired cop, punching him in the face, according to cops.

The retiree pulled out his weapon and fired off a round but the shot went wild. Cops called to the scene took the puncher into custody for questioning. No charges were immediately filed.

The former cop, who retiree from the NYPD in 2007, suffered a smattering of bruises and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

Cops were trying to determine if the men knew each other prior to the brawl, a police source said.