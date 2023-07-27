Retired officer living in Baker County arrested for child sexual abuse material

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Thur., Jul. 27 that agents arrested a retired law enforcement officer in Baker County.

Kevin Michael Morrison, 68, Macclenny, was taken into custody on eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. FDLE said that Morrison was not only a retired officer but also a former church photographer and youth leader.

An investigation into Morrison began on May 26. FDLE said in a statement that they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was uploading child sexual abuse material via the internet. It turned out that Morrison was identified as that user.

“On July 26, agents with the FDLE Jacksonville Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad and investigators with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, conducted search warrants at Morrison’s residence and his place of employment where agents found digital files of child sexual abuse material,” FDLE said in a statement.

Morrison was ultimately booked into the Baker Counter jail on Wednesday. His bond was set at $300,000.

