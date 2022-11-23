Retired pathologist charged with sexual assault involving minors in O’Fallon

A retired pathologist with a distinguished career has been charged with six felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving minors in O’Fallon.

Malcolm N. Goodwin, 82, was taken into custody “without incident” on Monday, charged on Tuesday and held at the St. Clair County Jail, according to a news release from the city of O’Fallon.

Goodwin resided primarily in O’Fallon until recently and now lives in Pueblo, Colorado, O’Fallon Police Department Capt. David Matevey said on Wednesday. He was arrested while back in Illinois.

Goodwin was employed by or had temporary privileges at dozens of military and civilian hospitals, county coroner’s offices and medical practices in Illinois and other states, according to his 39-page online vitae from 2011.

O’Fallon police began an investigation on July 7 into assaults that allegedly occurred six years ago in the 200 block of Woodland Court in O’Fallon, the news release stated.

Goodwin’s former practice was based in his home at 206 Woodland Court, according to the vitae and several online physician directories. Real-estate listings show it was sold in September of this year.

The office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged Goodwin with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a child under 13, a Class X felony; and two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a family member under 18, a Class 1 felony.

Charges listed in an arrest warrant don’t provide specifics on Goodwin’s alleged actions. But they involve “acts” with minors, not the viewing of online materials, Matevey said.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert Haida set Goodwin’s bond at $400,000, which means he would have to pay $40,000 to be released. He remained incarcerated as of Wednesday morning, according to an automated jail report.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of other alleged victims are asked to contact O’Fallon Detective Sgt. Clay Hoff at 618-624-9534 or choff@ofallon.org.

Goodwin served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1962 to 1982 and the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1998, working as a pathologist in several states before ending up at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and retiring as a colonel, according to the online professional biography.

Goodwin later was employed by or had temporary privileges at about a dozen hospitals in Illinois and Missouri, including those in Alton, Sparta, Breese and East St. Louis.

Goodwin was a coroner’s physician in 15 counties in Illinois and Missouri, including St. Clair, Clinton, Randolph, Jersey, Macoupin, Washington, Marion and St. Louis. His vitae stated that he was a member of 44 professional organizations, recipient of 33 military awards and author of 21 publications as of 2011.

Goodwin’s Twitter page, created in 2021, describes him as “retired young 80 years pathologist widower ready to enjoy life with to-be-found new companion.” His wife, Elizabeth, died in 2020 after 56 years of marriage, according to her obituary.