Retired Pittsburgh police commander accused of secretly recording officers facing new charges

11 Investigates has confirmed that former Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner, who is accused of hiding cameras in police cruisers, is facing new charges.

>> Pittsburgh police commander accused of using 2nd body cam to track officer locations

Multiple sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle that Lackner allegedly used the body camera to record multiple officers in multiple police cars.

>> Pittsburgh police commander retires amid accusations he used body cams to secretly record officers

Friday, Allegheny County police announced Lackner, 50, is facing four felony counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire and electronic or oral communications.

>> Pittsburgh police commander accused of using undercover body cam to record officers

Police said they reviewed 14 different recordings from body worn cameras and determined multiple officers within Pittsburgh’s Zone 2 were recorded without their knowledge.

Lackner had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation, before retiring in October.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. for the latest information as we learn it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Avella man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend Cyberattack causes prescription delays at pharmacies nationwide VIDEO: Pittsburghers will get partial view of upcoming eclipse; for a better view, plan a trip to Erie DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts