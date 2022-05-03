Retired Pittsburgh reverend accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his church

Gabriella DeLuca
·1 min read

A retired Pittsburgh Reverend is facing several charges after investigators say he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church where he served as a pastor.

He was the reverend at the Northside church for 40 years.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is digging through the criminal complaint, and explains how investigators say he got away with it for years.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16 Roads closed after tanker truck crash under Rankin Bridge “An absolute crisis”: Pittsburgh Police numbers dwindling as officers reach retirement eligibility Police: Lower Burrell man arrested after trespassing on neighbor’s yard, pointing shotgun at people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McKees Rocks police asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

    The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

  • Police searching for suspect believed to be involved in Gibsonia bank robbery

    Hampton Township Police are looking for the man they say he robbed the First Commonwealth Bank along Route 8 in Gibsonia Monday afternoon.

  • Special prosecutor clears Columbia police officers in fatal Vibez Lounge shooting

    A St. Charles County special prosecutor says officers were justified in their use of deadly force that killed one of two Vibez Lounge shooting suspects.

  • Zelensky on the Horrors of War in Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the WSJ CEO Council Summit, described his shock at what he has witnessed, alleging that Russian forces had killed, tortured and mutilated civilians in Ukraine.

  • Video confession of man accused of killing Port Huron woman played at jury trial

    The prosecution rested its case shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

  • C8 Corvette Crashes, Catches On Fire In Downtown Kansas City

    Not the place to be driving like this….

  • Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $2.7M for reelection bid

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday his main campaign committee raised $2.7 million in the period that ended April 30, giving him $10.7 million in cash as the May 24 Republican primary approaches. Kemp's main campaign committee, like other sitting state officials, is barred from raising money while state lawmakers are meeting, meaning Kemp raised the money in the 26 days following the April 4 end of the session. The $10.7 million in cash on hand is down from $12.7 million as of Jan. 31, reflecting Kemp's heavy spending as he tries to fend off a primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and other Republicans.

  • Bacteria-Slaying Virus Used to Treat Drug-Resistant Disease in Immunocompromised Patient

    KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYThe apex predator of the microbial world is a type of virus called bacteriophages. It hunts down and kills bacteria by hijacking the microorganism’s reproductive machinery and tearing it apart. Because of this, scientists have commandeered these microscopic killers to fight on the frontlines of a growing threat: antibiotic resistance, or when bacteria find ways to overcome the drugs meant to stop them.A 2019 global survey found more people died from antibiotic r

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • Shanghai: Authorities fire four officials after elderly patient blunder

    A viral video shows an elderly patient being loaded into a hearse into a body bag.

  • Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions

    Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions. Stitt's signing of the bill comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the nation's high court that it is considering weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nearly 50 years ago. The bill Stitt signed takes effect immediately with his signature, but abortion rights advocates already have challenged the new law in court.

  • Setback for Shanghai's COVID battle as Beijing ramps up mass testing

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. Tough coronavirus curbs in Shanghai have stirred rare public anger, with millions of the city's 25 million people stuck indoors for more than a month, some sealed inside fenced-off residential compounds and many struggling for daily necessities. While Shanghai officials said the situation is improving, images on social media have unnerved the public at a time when hospitals and mortuaries in the city are overwhelmed.

  • Woman's post asking if she is wrong for serving her Asian mother-in-law a mac and cheese dinner goes viral

    A Reddit user says her Asian mother-in-law and husband were “appalled” that she had served them mac and cheese for dinner, after she had given birth four weeks prior. In a viral post titled “AITA for serving my husband's family Mac N Cheese for dinner?” Reddit user u/Dinner101____ recounts the recent clash she had with her husband’s family over her choice of dinner. Her husband’s family had been pressuring her about meeting the baby for a month and suddenly showed up to her home without notice one day.

  • Abortion debate: What Trump’s SCOTUS nominees said about overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings

    The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Following the leak of a draft majority opinion, allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito based on a 5-4 ruling, Yahoo News looks back on how President Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees, all of whom are expected to vote in favor of overturning Roe, discussed the subject during their nomination hearings.

  • Leader of Haiti’s 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped American missionaries, is flown to U.S.

    The leader of an infamous gang behind an ongoing armed conflict with another gang in Haiti was flown by federal agents from Port-au-Prince to the United States on Tuesday in connection with last year’s kidnapping of 16 American missionaries.

  • Schumer promises Senate vote on abortion rights next week, McConnell focuses on leak

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised Tuesday that the Senate would vote next week on a bill to protect abortion rights, promising to put every senator “on record” on the issue, which has been reignited by the leak of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights.

  • NHL fines: Spurgeon’s cross-check; Maroon, Perry, Simmonds disciplined

    There were multiple incidents Monday nght that led to Tuesday discipline.

  • Woman arrested for shooting teen in face during road rage incident

    The suspect allegedly shot the woman on I-20. The suspect's young children were in the car when she fired the gun.

  • What Would the End of Roe Mean? Key Questions and Answers.

    A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade describes a United States not seen in half a century, in which the legal status of abortion is entirely up to the states. If the draft, from February and published Monday night by Politico, ends up being similar to the court’s final opinion, expected next month, reproductive rights would be rewritten almost immediately. If Roe is overturned, would abortion become illegal everywhere? No. Individual states would decide whether an

  • Georgia Police Arrest Woman Who Shot 17-Year-old In The Face During Road Rage Incident

    Police in Douglasville, Georgia have arrested a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old female in the face during a chaotic road rage incident on 120.