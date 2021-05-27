Retired police captain running for sheriff

May 27—GUILFORD COUNTY — A retired Greensboro Police Department captain announced Thursday that he will run for Guilford County sheriff in 2022.

Therron J. "T.J." Phipps, who also ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for sheriff in 2018, describes himself as a lifelong local resident, career law enforcement professional and dedicated public servant. In addition to being a former police captain, he is an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He will challenge first-term incumbent Sheriff Danny Rogers, who defeated B.J. Barnes in 2018.

"My priorities as sheriff will focus on enhancing public trust through accountability, transparency and positive community engagement," Phipps said in a press release. "Moreover, to ensure the sheriff's office meets and adheres to the highest standards of the law enforcement profession, I will seek agency accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies."

Phipps received a bachelor's degree in business administration from James Madison University, and his training has included work at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.