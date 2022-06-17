Retired police officer accused of propositioning woman at Townsend business, threatening retaliation

A retired police officer is facing several charges, including witness intimidation and impersonating a police officer, in connection with an incident at a Townsend business.

Police say Thaddeus Rochette, 60, made sexually inappropriate statements to an employee and offered her cash in exchange for sexual acts. Rochette claimed to be an active Townsend police officer and threatened the woman with legal action if she reported the incident, according to police.

The encounter was reported June 15.

Rochette was arrested Friday and held on $1,000 cash bail. He is charged with witness intimidation, accosting and annoying, impersonating a police officer and sexual conduct for a fee.

Rochette will be arraigned Tuesday in Ayer District Court.

