Retired police officer now writing murder mysteries

A retired area police officer is now writing murder mysteries.

Tim Shannon of Brownstown Township, formerly of Ypsilanti, recently published his first book, “A2 Death Knell: The Murphy Mysteries.” A book-signing will be held this spring at Bridgewater By Del Webb in Brownstown Township.

“The book parallels much of the time I spent doing criminal investigations for the University of Michigan Police and the network of contacts I made with other police agencies, both local, state and federal, in solving crimes,” Shannon said.

“A2 Death Knell” is 148 pages and is a self-published fictional murder mystery set at Hill Auditorium on the U-M campus in Ann Arbor, during the height of the fall symphony season. Veteran Detective Sgt. Tim Murphy is assigned the investigation into the murder of a patron in a restroom.

“Murphy follows leads throughout southeast Michigan, finding a larger web of crime and the motive behind the murder and solving the murder. There is actually a quiz at the end of the book,” Shannon said.

His career inspired the book.

“(The book) is fiction, yet offers the reader an inside look at my career in police work. My inspiration for the book came from the satisfaction of doing police work and the hardships of policing in an extremely political and sensitive cultural location,” Shannon said. “I also wanted to showcase the camaraderie established with my fellow officers, some of whom wrote true life crime books about real events they worked on. I chose fiction using a lot of real crimes, locations and people, but I wanted to protect their identities and what occurred. It’s proved to be good mental health therapy, as I worked through some of the more gruesome aspects of police work, like deaths, autopsies, and sights, sound and smells.”

“A2 Death Knell” is available in paperback for $14.99 and as an e-book for $7.99 through Amazon.

“I have sold about 50 books so far. I’ve written about 30 pages in a sequel to the first book with the same character, Tim Murphy,” Shannon said. “‘The Murphy Mysteries, Book II’ is a non-fiction account of cases I investigated as a cop.”

He’s also hoping to publish a compilation of 1861-63 letters and commentary from a Michigan ancestor named Riley Kent who wrote to a relative in New York.

“He was a foot soldier in the Michigan 4th Infantry who fought in the American Civil War. It is called, “Hell I Was There,” Shannon said.

Shannon began his police career as a patrolman in South Lyon and later worked for the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, where he retired as a sergeant. He spent 20 years conducting criminal investigations and was a hostage negotiator.

During his police career, Shannon taught a tactical communications course for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He also taught classes at the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy for 10 years and was a debriefer for the Washtenaw County Critical Incident Stress Management Team for about 20 years. After retiring, he was a private investigator for two years before entering the mental health profession. He is currently a state-licensed mental health therapist.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Retired police officer now writing murder mysteries