Retired priest, sister, fatally shot had legacy of 'faith and service'

FORT PIERCE − A retired priest and his sister shot to death over the weekend in Palm Bay are from a family with strong ties to the Fort Pierce area, and dedicated themselves to others.

Robert Hoeffner, 76, and his sister, Sally Hoeffner, 69, were found dead Sunday in their Palm Bay home in Brevard County. Police reported being led there after a shootout that left gunman Brandon Kapas, 24, dead.

The car Kapas had been driving, which contained a number of weapons, reportedly was owned by the Hoeffners. Kapas also fatally shot his grandfather and wounded two Palm Bay officers in the incident.

“He just enjoyed taking care of people,” Gerry Hoeffner, 63, of Lakeland, said Tuesday of his brother. “He was a calm, quiet leader.”

Sally Hoeffner (left), and her brother, retired Priest Robert Hoeffner (right) in September 2021

Gerry Hoeffner said his brother was known as “Father Bob,” and that his father was a citrus and potato farmer. Robert Hoeffner has seven siblings. Robert is the second of eight and Gerry the seventh.

When they were young, they traveled between the Rochester, New York, area, where the family farmed potatoes, and Florida, where they farmed citrus.

“Depending on what month of the year you were born, you were either born in New York, or you were born in Fort Pierce,” Gerry Hoeffner said. Robert Hoeffner was born in New York.

Robert Hoeffner’s nephew, Kevin Hoeffner, 50, is the longtime principal at St. Anastasia Catholic School in Fort Pierce.

“I think the legacy of both Sally and Bob is one of faith and service, humble service and hope, and that we're called to serve and keep serving,” Kevin Hoeffner said.

Kevin Hoeffner said Robert Hoeffner has a big legacy as a priest, and his sister was amazing.

“She gave of herself in such quiet ways,” Kevin Hoeffner said. “But he couldn't have accomplished what he did without his sister.”

According to the Diocese of Orlando, Robert Hoeffner came to Fort Pierce as a child. He chose to enter the seminary as a young teen in Miami and then Boynton Beach before being ordained in 1973 at St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce. In 1987, a bishop approached him with news of a parish opening in Orlando.

Robert Hoeffner

He spent more than a decade “literally building St. Isaac Jogues Parish from the ground up,” the Diocese of Orlando stated. He moved to St. Joseph Catholic Community Church in Palm Bay in 1998, retiring in 2016.

Jennie (Hoeffner) Capezza, director of campus ministry at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, is Kevin Hoeffner’s sister.

She remembered as a young girl traveling to Robert Hoeffner’s parish in Orlando and being “in awe of how much they loved him.”

“They truly embraced him, as, like, a shepherd to their community,” Capezza said.

Capezza noted the support and encouragement that Robert and Sally Hoeffner gave.

“They were so good at working with young people, to see the good in young people,” Capezza said.

Gerry Hoeffner said Sally Hoeffner attended St. Anastasia Catholic School, John Carroll High School and then at the time what was known as Indian River Community College. She got a certification in phlebotomy and worked at a hospital in Indian River County.

Gerry Hoeffner said Sally Hoeffner did not marry, and decided to help her brother.

“He was living alone, and he was involved in the community,” Gerry Hoeffner said. “He needed help getting organized, and so she offered to help.”

She was in charge of bereavement services at St. Joseph in Palm Bay, Gerry Hoeffner said.

Gerry Hoeffner remarked about a phone call Monday night from a 65-year-old man, who said Robert Hoeffner “took him under his wing, when he was a child, and got him his first job, helped him get his first car.”

“He's been doing that his whole life,” Gerry Hoeffner said.

He said at a retirement party for Robert Hoeffner, people “lined up out the building just to say thank you.”

Outside of his devotion to the church, Robert Hoeffner enjoyed fishing and cooking, and was accomplished at preparing Asian cuisine, Gerry Hoeffner said.

Kevin Hoeffner said Robert Hoeffner “kept saying yes to God.”

“He was very generous with his time and with his money, and with his talents, and he just kept giving,” Kevin Hoeffner said.

Gerry Hoeffner said Robert Hoeffner had counseled and tried to help the man accused of shooting him, whom he said experienced a number of personal hardships.

“Once he got out of school, things didn't go all that well. His mother died. And so it kind of went off the deep end,” Gerry Hoeffner said. “So Bob got him a job at St. Joseph's where he worked. Bob retired and left. And things kind of spiraled out again.”

He said after the accused gunman got in trouble with the law, he came back into Robert Hoeffner’s life.

“He was going to church every Sunday with him and he was taking him out to lunch ... and helped him buy a car,” Gerry Hoeffner said. “It's what he's done his whole life.’’

Memorial services for the siblings will be Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at St. Jospeh Catholic Church in Palm Bay.

Funeral services for the siblings will be Feb 20 at 11 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Community in Viera.

Services in Fort Pierce have not been announced.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Slain retired priest and his sister remembered for service, faith