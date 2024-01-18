Retired Pullman mayor recognized with resolution in Washington Senate

Jan. 18—OLYMPIA — A floor resolution recognizing the contributions and service of former Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson was adopted Wednesday by the Washington State Senate.

Johnson retired at the end of December after 20 years and five terms as Pullman's longest-serving mayor.

Beside that, Johnson is also the "Voice of the Cougs" as the public-address announcer at Washington State University football games.

The resolution honoring Johnson was introduced by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville.