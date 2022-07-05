Retired Putnam teacher faces arraignment on 2 internet exploitation of minor charges

Jul. 4—A retired Putnam County school teacher living in the northwest corner of Cumberland County who was arrested last week in a child porn case will appear in court Wednesday for arraignment.

Michael Joe Phillips, 61, Tower Rd., Cumberland Cove subdivision with a Monterey mailing address, was arrested Tuesday around 10 a.m. at his home, according to Cumberland County sheriff's office arrest report.

Phillips was charged in a sealed indictment the day before by the Cumberland County Grand Jury.

The two-count indictment charges aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges involve possessing videos and photo images of minor or minors in actual or staged sexual activity.

The sexual exploitation of a minor charge lists possession of material downloaded from the internet while the aggravated sexual exploitation charge alleges possession with intent to distribute or exchange the images.

Offense dates listed on the indictment are Feb. 12 and April 27 of this year. Phillips was booked at the Cumberland County Justice Center and placed under $90,000 bond with arraignment set for July 6.

In separate press releases issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 13th Judicial District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, both stressed no minors from Cumberland or Putnam counties were in the images that are alleged to have been seized.

Dunaway wrote, "The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip that photographic files that contained suspected child pornography may have been uploaded in this jurisdiction."

This resulted in a joint investigation launched by the TBI, Internet Crimes Against Children and Cookeville Police Departments.

As the investigation expanded, Cumberland County investigators were drawn into the probe and a search warrant was obtained. Investigators seized computers and electronic devices from the Tower Rd. residence and those items were sent to the TBI lab for forensic analysis.

This led to the presentation June 27 of evidence to the grand jury which then returned the two indictments.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further review.

"The case is still being investigated," Dunaway said in his press re-

lease.

"If the public has any information that would provide further information that may be of concern, please contact the District Attorney General's office."

