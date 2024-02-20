Retired Putnam teacher pleads to exploitation

Feb. 19—A retired Putnam County school teacher living in Cumberland County pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and will appear for a sentencing hearing to determine how he will serve a two-year sentence.

Michael Joe Phillips, 63, Tower Rd. in Cumberland Cove subdivision near the Putnam County line, was originally indicted on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor which has a range of 2-12 years in prison and fine up to $5,000. In addition to how that sentence will be served, Phillips will be required to register on the sex offender registry.

The second charge was dropped.

The charges involved possessing videos and photo images of a minor or minors in actual or staged sexual activity.

The sexual exploitation of a minor charge lists possession of material downloaded from the internet, while the aggravated sexual exploitation charge alleges possession with intent to distribute or exchange the images.

Offense dates listed on the indictment are Feb. 12 and April 27, 2022.

In separate press releases issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 13th Judicial District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, both stressed no minors from Cumberland or Putnam counties were in the images that were seized.

Dunaway wrote, "The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip that photographic files that contained suspected child pornography may have been uploaded in this jurisdiction."

This resulted in a joint investigation launched by the TBI, Internet Crimes Against Children and Cookeville Police Departments.

As the investigation expanded, Cumberland County investigators were drawn into the probe and a search warrant was obtained.

Investigators seized computers and electronic devices from the Tower Rd. residence, and those items were sent to the TBI lab for forensic analysis.

The sentencing hearing is set for April 22.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, and second offense driving on a revoked license, motion hearing set for March 8 and trial set for April 11.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment, motion hearings set for April 9 and trial set for April 25.

Deadline docket

—Nichole Lynn Ambrose, possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary, vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000 and simple possession, continued to April 22.

—Santiago Arreola, driving under the influence, per se (.08% BAC or higher), continued to April 22.

—Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and criminal trespassing, continued to April 5.

—David Glenn Belvin, two counts of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault and no proof of insurance, continued to Feb. 23.

—David Anthony Borja, possession of meth with intent, continued to April 8.

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to April 22.

—Michael Lynn Burton, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000 and home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, capias issued for failure to appear in court with bond doubled to $8,500.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, two counts of possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, three counts of simple possession of meth, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 4.

—Darrell Aaron Cox, sixth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, continued to April 22.

—James Edward Crouse, reckless endangerment, continued to April 22.

—Jeffery Jonathan Dannel, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to April 8.

—Mark Anthony Dawson, driving under the influence, per se, continued to March 8.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of a firearm up to $2,5000, altered serial number and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to March 4.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent and reckless endangerment, continued to Feb. 23.

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to Feb. 23.

—James Marshall Evitt, two counts of residential and work restrictions, continued to March 8.

—Shadayda, Storm Farris, assault on a first responder, resisting a stop, arrest or search, criminal trespassing and probation violation, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Farris and continued to Feb. 9.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession rug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 23.

—Heather Renee Flowers, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to April 8.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery by uttering, forger of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, continued to April 22.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to March 8.

—Ronnie Lynn Hamby, driving under the influence, per se, and driving on a revoked license, continued to April 22.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to April 22.

—Sherry Ann Heide, third offense driving under the influence, continued to April 8.

—Emery Ellen Hill, arson, continued to April 22.

—Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to April 22.

—Donald Wayne Jackson, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to April 22.

—Johnny Lee Johnson Jr., possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent and driving on a revoked license, continued to April 22.

—Kenny Lyle Johnson, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to April 2.

—Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to April 22.

—Samy Brian Manning, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving under the influence, per se, continued to Feb. 20.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to March 4.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to April 8.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, aggravated arson, continued to March 8.

—Ian Malcolm McFarlane Morin, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 20.

—Angela Marie Peck, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and driver's license violation, continued to March 8.

—Tony Rasso, possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to April 22.

—Charles Ethan Richards, second offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to April 22.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of meth with intent, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Feb. 23.

—Dustin Ryan Seney, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Feb. 20.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, state to dropped charge.

—David C. Sherrill, second offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to April 22.

—Bradley Leon Smith, possession of meth with intent, continued to April 8.

—Joshua Clay Smith, aggravated sexual battery, continued to Feb. 20.

—Alyssa D. Thompson, aggravated arson, continued to April 22.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 23.

—Kerwin Deshaun Williams, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession, continued to March 4.

—Ernest Melvin Wood Jr., sexual exploitation of a minor (100 images), continued to April 22.

—Addison Paige Woody, possession of meth with intent, continued to April 8.

Arraignment

—Jericia Renee Marie Hayes, two counts each of sale of fentanyl and delivery of fentanyl, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Hayes and continued to April 22.

—Frazier Norris, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Norris and continued to April 22.

—Darrell Wayne Smith, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Smith and continued to April 8.

—Tony Curtis Thompson, vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving under the influence, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Thomson and continued for bond hearing.

Petition/motion

—Jamie Rose Carter, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Feb. 23.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 8 at which time Dill is to return to court with an attorney.

—Summer Nichole Dodson, possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Public Defender's Office allowed to withdraw from the case due to conflict.

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of meth with intent, motion hearing continued to April 5.

—Nancy Irene Lewis, cruelty to animals, motion hearing continued to March 8.

—Crystal Leann Mosley, possession of meth with intent and simple possession, sentencing hearing continued to April 5.

—Justin Allen Roberts, aggravated burglary, motion for furlough to obtain treatment granted.

Probation violations

—Jeremiah James Elliott, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one-year and then be transferred to community corrections supervision.

—Dustin Eric Harbaugh, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to lose judicial diversion and to begin serving three-year sentence.

—Amber Nicole May, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve six months in jail with credit for time already served.

Housing Authority board meets Feb. 26

Crossville Housing Authority board of directors will meet in regular session at noon Monday, Feb. 26, at the Housing Authority office at 67 Irwin Ave.

The public is welcome to attend.

