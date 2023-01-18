Retired Randolph County principal formally charged in child porn probe

PORTLAND, Ind. — A retired school administrator arrested last week in a child pornography investigation was formally charged Tuesday with four felony charges.

Randall L. Rains, 73, of Portland, was charged in Jay Circuit Court with four counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Rains was arrested Thursday after Derek Bogenschutz, a sergeant with the Jay County Sheriff's Department, received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Internet activity linked to Rains' Comcast account.

After finding a computer tower, reportedly hidden in a closet behind clothing, Bogenschutz reported observing four images of "apparent child pornography" and dozens of "open Internet tabs" linked to websites featuring images and videos of child porn.

More:Retired school administrator arrested in child porn probe

According to court documents filed Tuesday, when the deputy repeatedly asked Rains about the location of the computer tower, which has been removed from a desktop where other equipment remained, the retired principal asked him, "What do you want me to do? Give it to you so you can convict me?"

Some of the websites that had been accessed by the computer had photos of "prepubescent females sexually engaging with adult males," according to an affidavit.

Rains — a former principal at schools in the Randolph Central School Corp. — told Bogenschutz his computer was equipped to give him access to the "dark web," networks that required special software or authorization to access.

The Portland man was released from the Jay County jail last Thursday after posting a $13,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Jan. 26.

The court documents contained no allegations that the retired educator had sexually abused children.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Retired principal charged with four felonies in child porn probe