Retired Raynham fire chief remembered as 'fireman's fireman' who loved the job and town

RAYNHAM — Retired Raynham Fire Chief James T. Januse, who died on Thanksgiving at the age of 69, is being remembered by the current chief as a "hands-on leader" and a "fireman’s fireman."

“He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He had a real passion for this place, and that’s how he led,” said Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita, who knew and worked with Januse since joining the department full-time in 1995.

Januse died Thursday, Nov. 23 at Morton Hospital, with his son by his side, his obituary said. He had worked with the Raynham Fire Department for 49 years, serving as chief from 2008 to his retirement in 2019.

'In our family's blood': Father was town's first full-time chief

A lifelong resident of Raynham, Januse grew up with the fire department in his blood.

His father, Theodore Januse, was the town’s first full-time fire chief, serving in that position from 1949 to his retirement in 1981. His station wagon was the town’s first ambulance, in the 1950s.

A 1973 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School graduate, James Januse grew up in the fire station, built in 1957. He was anxious to follow in his father’s footsteps, a family tradition as his son, Jay Januse, also served the department as a firefighter and EMT before retiring this past spring.

James Januse said in June 2019 in a written statement announcing his retirement, "The Raynham Fire Department has been a tremendous part of my life and my family's for many, many years. I was honored to follow in the footsteps of my father and now to see my son working on the department makes me incredibly proud. The Raynham Fire Department is in our family's blood."

Rising through the ranks

James Januse started as a call firefighter in 1970, while he was working full-time at his family’s business, T. Januse Trucking, according to his obituary.

Back then there were only four full-time firefighters per shift, a fact that evolved over decades as demand increased with the growth of the town. In 1993, he became a full-time firefighter. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2002 and chief in 2008.

Leaving an impression

Raynham Fire Lt. Jason Karns recalled working with Januse his first year in the department, 2001, when they were both paramedics. It's was Karns' first call as a paramedic and he was incredibly nervous but Januse knew everything that needed to be done.

“He was the best EMT you could be,” Karns said.

Karns added that, as a lieutenant, he has patterned much of his practices on what Januse taught him when he held that title.

“I liked how he ran things. He set good examples. He was fun to work with, but strict when he needed to be. I get a lot of my traits coming from him,” Karns said.

Making his mark

Januse said before his retirement when he became chief in 2008 his goals were to get a new fire truck, add more firefighters to the roster and address space and infrastructural needs.

He achieved getting the truck, modern equipment for the department and the manpower.

And currently, the town is still trying to secure land for its long-planned public safety facility to house both fire and police — which would bring that third goal to fruition.

Didn't want to retire

Januse retired in 2019 after 49 years, not 50, because the state’s mandatory retirement age is 65. Januse said at the time if he didn’t have to retire, he wouldn’t have.

Karns recalled Januse petitioning the town, as well as the state’s Retirement Board to stay longer.

“He did try to stay longer. [The job] it was his life,” Karns said.

LaCivita said Januse always liked being at the station, socializing with the roster, and telling stories.

“That camaraderie I learned from him. Having the sense of being part of something bigger than you,” LaCivita said.

Like losing him twice

Selectman Joe Pacheco was on the Board of Selectmen that appointed Januse to fire chief in 2008.

“To know Chief Jim Januse was to love him. Jim was a man of high character and immense integrity. Jim was a devoted public servant and deeply passionate about his hometown,” said Pacheco, in a Nov. 23 post on his official Facebook page.

After his retirement, Januse would go on to work for T.L. Edwards, an asphalt manufacturer based in Plymouth, as a truck driver for several years before resigning due to illness, according to his obituary.

He was also a member of the Bristol County Fire Chiefs Association and was president of the Rayn-Water Bass Fishing Club, his obituary said.

Karns said even though Januse was retired, he was always around and approachable for people in the fire department.

“Now we don’t have that. It’s like a loss all over again. His knowledge and dedication, you can’t replace that,” Karns said.

Funeral arrangements

Calling hours will be held at the O’Keefe-Wade Funeral home, 70 Washington St. in Taunton, on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the First Congregational Church, 785 South Main St. in Raynham at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Januse’s memory may be made to Raynham Firefighters Charitable Association, PO Box 407, Raynham, MA, 02767.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Retired Raynham Fire Chief Jim Januse remembered as 'fireman's fireman'