Retired RI judge alleges Procaccini violated judicial conduct code at hearing blasting Neronha

PROVIDENCE – A retired state District Court judge said Friday that he will file a complaint against Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini over his decision to order the attorney general into court to address social media posts and statements the judge found “unethical, unprofessional and false.”

Retired Judge Stephen Erickson accused Procaccini of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct by ordering Attorney General Peter F. Neronha to appear in court without providing a reason and then blasting Neronha for violating the Rules of Professional Conduct governing lawyers. He said he would be filing the complaint with the Judicial Tenure and Discipline Commission, which vets allegations against judges or magistrates.

In issuing the order at the close of a bench trial, Procaccini said he was responding to "troubling" behavior by the attorney general's office that he felt compelled to address. He referred to the precise timing of a social media post Neronha made that the judge characterized as false, disparaging of the bench-trial system and intended to undermine the integrity of the court.

Erickson says Procaccini 'showed a lack of wisdom and restraint.'

Retired District Court Judge Stephen Erickson says judges “should expect to be the subject of public scrutiny that might be viewed as burdensome if applied to other citizens."

“The judge showed a lack of wisdom and restraint. He publicly made comments about facts provided and statements made by an attorney who was not, in fact, entered in the case directly, well after the case was terminated,” Erickson said.

Erickson observed that judges “should expect to be the subject of public scrutiny that might be viewed as burdensome if applied to other citizens."

“In other words, a judge is supposed to take public scrutiny with a grain of salt. Don’t respond, don’t issue illegal orders to appear, just move on to the next case. We all know that, and we all have experiences being ridiculed or worse by members of the public,” he wrote.

He cited a canon specifying that a “judge shall uphold and apply the law, and shall perform all duties of judicial office fairly and impartially.”

“Ordering an individual to court for a hearing on an undisclosed complaint is a clear violation of the law. Conducting the hearing after making findings of fact without the benefit of a defense is a violation of the requirement to be impartial and fair,” Erickson said.

Judge Procaccini declined comment late Friday through a spokesman for the courts.

Neronha said he would not be able to comply with Procaccini’s order that he appear in court Friday because he had been exposed to COVID and was symptomatic. Procaccini lifted the order Friday, but said he had filed a complaint against Nerohnha with the Office of the Disciplinary Counsel over the attorney general’s alleged violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Neronha replied in a lengthy statement categorically denying Procaccini’s allegations.

Unfair hearing?

Erickson faulted Friday’s hearing as unfair.

“By drawing conclusions of law prior to a hearing, notice of the charge, and without opportunity for rebuttal is a clear failure to allow a party to be fairly heard,” the retired judge said.

He cited rules requiring that judges “not be influenced by public clamor or fear of criticism.” “Judges are admonished to ignore public outcry, both positive and negative, and not react to such criticism by ordering a person to appear. Such an order in reaction to an apparent criticism is both unprecedented and disrespectful to the rule of law,” Erickson wrote.

Erickson argued that Procaccini should have disqualified himself from considering the matter and that alleged misconduct by lawyers should remain confidential under the rules.

A complainant, however, can publicly share allegations against a particular lawyer.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Retired RI judge alleges Procaccini violated judicial conduct code