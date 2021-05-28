Retired San Luis Obispo County custody deputy arrested on child sex charges

Lompoc Record, Calif.
·1 min read

May 28—A retired San Luis Obispo County sheriff's custody deputy was arrested Wednesday on multiple child sex charges following an investigation, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

Detectives arrested James Peter Storton, 63, of Arroyo Grande, on a warrant around 1 p.m. at an undisclosed location in the city after submitting their investigation to the District Attorney's office. He was booked into County Jail shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Cipolla said the arrest location is being withheld to protect the victims and their families.

Charges include eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and eight unlisted charges, according to booking logs.

Storton was hired by the Sheriff's Department in 1980 and he retired in 2009, according to Cipolla.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims in the case by calling the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4500.

