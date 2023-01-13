Retired school administrator arrested in child porn probe

PORTLAND, Ind. — A retired school administrator from Portland was arrested Thursday in a child pornography investigation.

Randall Rains, 73, was preliminarily charged with child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

He was released from the Jay County jail after posting a $13,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Derek Bogenschutz — a sergeant with the Jay County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — received two tips on Tuesday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Internet activity linked to Rains' Comcast account.

The account had allegedly in mid-December accessed three photos that showed pre-pubescents girls exposing their genitalia, with one of the children engaged in a sex act with an adult male.

Bogenschutz on Thursday obtained a warrant to search at the Brookview Drive home of Rains, a former principal at schools in the Randolph Central School Corp.

He reported finding a computer tower — "hidden in the master bedroom closet" — with four images saved on the hard drive of "apparent child pornography."

The sergeant reported he also observed "84 open Internet tabs with the majority containing websites that contain multiple images and videos of apparent child pornography."

Child exploitation is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, while possession of child pornography is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur's office had apparently not filed formal charges as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Daniel L. Johnson, a lieutenant with the Hartford City Police Department, was also involved in the investigation.

