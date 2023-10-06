Retired school administrator sentenced in Jay County child porn case

PORTLAND, Ind. — A retired school administrator has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornograpy.

Randall L. Rains, 74, of Portland, had pleaded guilty in August to a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison in recent days imposed a three-year sentence with 30 months suspended.

Rains — who worked for the Jay County and Randolph Central school corporations — will also be on probation for 30 months. Under the terms of a plea agreement, three other counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed.

The Portland man was arrested in January after Derek Bogenschutz, a sergeant with the Jay County Sheriff's Department, received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Internet activity linked to Rains' Comcast account.

Authorities found a computer tower, hidden in a closet in Rains' home behind clothing, with images of "apparent child pornography," according to a court document, and dozens of "open Internet tabs" linked to websites featuring images and videos of child porn.

According to the report, when Bogenschutz asked the retired school principal about the location of the computer tower — which had been removed from a desktop where other equipment remained — Rains responded, "What do you want me to do? Give it to you so you can convict me?"

An affidavit said some of the websites that had been accessed by the computer had photos of "prepubescent females sexually engaging with adult males."

Rains told Bogenschutz his computer was equipped to give him access to the "dark web," networks that required special software or authorization to access.

The case did not involve allegations Rains played any role in the production of child pornography or had sexually abused juveniles.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Retired school administrator sentenced in Jay County child porn case