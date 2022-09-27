Retired Sharpsburg K-9 dies

Jango, a German shepherd K-9 officer that retired from the Sharpsburg Borough police in August, has died.

The K-9 unit posted a tribute on their Facebook page Tuesday, giving Jango’s “end of watch” as 9/25/22.

WPXI news partner Tribune-Review reported the 6-year-old dog retired after four years of service due to health issues. His last shift was Aug. 30.

Jango was to remain with handler and partner Officer Jeffrey Husar in retirement.

