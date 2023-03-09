Retired SPD Capt. Mike Correll indicted on 22 charges

Mar. 9—After nearly 20 years of distinguished service with the Somerset Police Department, retired Capt. Mike Correll, 44, was indicted on 22 counts on Wednesday as the result of a Kentucky State Police investigation.

Correll was indicted on 10 counts of burglary in the third degree by knowingly and unlawfully entering the Somerset Energy Center with the intent to commit a crime. According to the indictment, he was also charged with burglary in the first degree by knowingly and unlawfully entering the Somerset Energy Center with the intent to commit a crime and while being armed with a deadly weapon.

Correll was indicted on four counts of tampering with physical evidence. He was charged with one count of abuse of public trust by, according to the indictment, keeping keys and key cards by virtue of his position as a captain with the Somerset Police Department and not returning them to SPD upon his retirement.

Correll was also indicted for theft of controlled substances from the MedReturn box at the Somerset Energy Center. He was charged with the theft of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) from the Property Evidence Room of the Somerset Police Department. Also, he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance by knowingly possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, dispense or sell.

Correll was charged with conducting a search of the Kentucky Open Portal System with the intent to obtain or confer a benefit upon himself, thereby knowingly committing an act related to his office which constitutes an unauthorized exercise of his official functions. According to the indictment, he was charged with unauthorized access to a computer by utilizing the ID of another employee without their consent with the intent to obtain property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses or executing a scheme to fraud.

Also, Correll was alleged to have received a stolen firearm belonging to the Somerset Police Department.

According to Somerset Police Department Chief William Hunt, Correll's last day of work was on Oct. 16, 2022. Correll officially retired from the SPD on Nov. 1, 2022.

"On January 8th, 2023, the Somerset Police Department became aware of suspicious activity involving retired Captain Mike Correll," Hunt stated. "The Kentucky State Police was immediately contacted to investigate this activity. Any further questions should be addressed to the Kentucky State Police, as this is still an active investigation. The Somerset Police Department is continuing to fully cooperate with the Kentucky State Police's investigation."

Within 60 days of SPD reporting their suspicions about Correll to the KSP, the Pulaski County Grand Jury handed down these 22 counts against Correll on Wednesday. All but one of the 22 counts against Correll were reported to have been committed after his retirement from the SPD, according to the indictment.

According to a retirement message on the Somerset Police Department's facebook page, "Capt. Correll served many roles over the years for SPD. He served as the Administrative Commander, a member of the High-Risk Warrant Team, Taser Instructor, Field Training Officer, member of the bike units, and more. The most notable was being the Accreditation Manager and assisting in the police department's Sixth Accreditation Certificate from the KY Association Chiefs of Police".

Correll was processed and released from the Pulaski County Detention Center on Wednesday after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Correll will appear in Circuit Court on Thursday, March 23.