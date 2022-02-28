Retired Stark County judge: Ukrainians 'want and deserve better'

The current Ukraine/Russia war recalls events several decades ago when I was part of a contingent organized by Ohio Chief Justice Tom Moyer to study and educate Ukrainian judges on relevant issues in the administration of justice.

The chief justice then said, "In my many discussions with Ukrainian judges, one issue always surfaces: the commitment to establish an independent judicial system. The challenge of the Ohio-Ukraine program is to help them reach their goal."

With that focus we had several trips there and entertained some of their judges in Ohio and Stark County.

John Milligan

Here are some of my memories:

In 1993, a group of about 10 judges from the Ukraine visited Stark County as a part of a training program between Ukrainian courts and Ohio judges to promote and educate their judges in Western concepts of separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislative and executive branches of government.

It was a noble experiment instituted by Moyer and the Ukrainians.

We entertained their judges in our courtrooms where actual litigation was going on. Additionally, Judge John McCormac of the Franklin County Court of Appeals and I visited Ukraine and saw firsthand how justice was administered by their courts.

At that time, our federal government financed construction of a separate building for the Ukrainian Supreme Court.

It was a remarkable undertaking. The courtroom was on the first floor and was ornate. Below the court was a large area equipped with television connections to the courtroom and individual terminals accommodating a number of media. It appeared to be a very functional arrangement for an appellate court.

Then we visited the office of the chief judge and consulted through an interpreter. A profound memory is my asking where are his law books. His answer: "We have no library, there is no need for books."

This was my first impression in our efforts to encourage a legal system patterned on co-equal separation of powers, the authority and limitations of each. A daunting task. More similar experiences followed.

Story continues

It is also clear, upon reflection, that the interpreters supplied to me were grounded in Russian influence and used words that were, and are, offensive to Ukrainians. Example: Attorneys identified as "notaries."

Another profound impression was how clean the city was and how kind the citizens were. Storekeepers washed and swept the sidewalks of Kiev (now Kyiv) every morning.

We visited a trial court in session in the capital city.

"Why are there interpreters here?" I asked.

Turns out the judge was Russian and refused to listen or speak Ukrainian. The local citizens presented their case through this interpreter who translated their Ukrainian testimony into Russian for the benefit of the judge (who, I’m convinced could understand Ukrainian).

In a remote part of the country, we were entertained by a local trial judge at lunch. (We had been wisely forewarned not to drink the vodka that came with every meal.)

At lunch, I asked the judge: "What are your standards for processing criminal cases?"

Surprisingly, she gave me time limitations that were as strict as any in the U.S.

After lunch, we visited her court and courtroom with her. A person who was identified to me as a "notary," appeared with an elderly lady clad in dirty nightgown.

He shouted at the judge. I quickly learned from the interpreter that he was complaining that this woman had been in jail without any hearing for a year.

The judge smiled and dismissed them, never explaining to me why the difference between fact and fiction about the time limitations. (This court was in a building dated 1946; the bathroom had a hole in the floor and a wash basin.)

These experiences resonate as we wrestle with our current involvement in the crisis.

The citizens of that good country have been indoctrinated for decades in an autocratic system of law that is contrary to Western principles. They want and deserve better but it will continue to be a very difficult undertaking.

John R. Milligan is a retired judge who served on the 5th District Ohio Court of Appeals. He lives in North Canton.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Retired Judge John Milligan recalls visit to Ukraine in 1990s