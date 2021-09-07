Retired State Police Sgt. Christian takes helm as Mercer's new Chief Deputy

Sep. 7—PRINCETON — A long-time West Virginia State Police trooper has made a retirement transition to the role of chief deputy at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Former sergeant Alan Christian, of Princeton, retired from the State Police on July 30 and moved to his new role at the courthouse on Aug. 2.

Although a familiar face in southern West Virginia's law enforcement community for more than two decades, Christian believes his new role will allow him to concentrate his efforts on Mercer County's needs.

"I don't consider myself a political person, so this is a bit different than I'm used to," he said. "This will allow me to represent and protect here in Mercer County. I'm here to make the sheriff's department the best we can be."

----Christian said the sheriff's department currently has 25 deputies. Sixteen of those are in the field, while others work in the detective bureau, as court security or in administrative positions.

The department currently has three new hires, and Christian said they will be testing again soon.

"Some will go on to higher aspirations," he said. "It's an ever-evolving field. We replace and train, and try to keep the best deputies we can. It's hard to keep good deputies here when they can go on to make more money elsewhere."

Christian himself is a prime example of this. He started his career with the Princeton Police Department in 1996 before joining the State Police in 1999. He served as a field trooper from 2001 to 2012 before his promotion to sergeant.

As a sergeant, he was stationed at the Welch detachment for a time before coming back to Princeton in the role of assistant detachment commander.

In July 2021, a month prior to his retirement, he was promoted to detachment commander.

Christian served in the military prior to his law enforcement career.

A 1987 Princeton High School graduate, Christian was an athlete who played football for the school.

Story continues

"We had an outstanding football team that year. We went upstate, but unfortunately lost to Brook," he recalled.

"I went from a family of football players in high school to a family of military to a family with the Princeton Police Department and then to the family of the state police," he said. "I have been in an atmosphere of camaraderie since high school."

Christian noted the state police is a tight family. "Once you become a trooper, you're part of that family for life."

This extended family, he said, is great for advice.

"One of my best friends from grade school, who I went to high school with and played football with, is now in homeland security in Washington," he said.

Former troopers also serve as the current sheriffs in Greenbrier and Raleigh counties.

In Mercer County, Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran is a former trooper, as is magistrate Mike Crowder.

"That's a lot of knowledge I can pick from," Christian said.

Christian said his plan is to run for sheriff in the next term.

Current Sheriff Tommy Bailey — who Christian has known since junior high school — will not be eligible to run then since he has served two terms.

Christian said it was former Mercer County Sheriff Don Meadows — who was also a former state trooper — who first mentioned to him that he should run for sheriff.

----Serving as a trooper just shy of 22 years, Christian said he worked many memorable cases.

"I've had several, some murders," he recalled. "One was the Danny Perkins child sexual abuse case. And I helped (former assistant prosecuting attorney) Paige Flanagan track down a missing child one time — they were getting ready to cross the border into Canada."

Unfortunately, Christian said, many of the crimes that stand out are the cold cases that have not been solved.

"I've got lots of memories — some good, some bad," he said.

"One of the better ones I remember was the serial killer from up in Ohio that we caught behind the Walmart in Princeton," Christian said, describing the arrest as "very satisfying."

"Sgt. Pat Shrewsbury and I were out two days looking for him," Christian said. "We were actually in the helicopter and had a bird's eye view when he was captured."

Christian and State Police Sgt. Shrewsbury have a long history.

"I was Pat's training officer and now he's the detachment commander in Princeton," Christian said. "He took my spot, but it's a little relieving to me. It's a little bittersweet retiring, but everyone has to move on and now everyone under you moves up."

----Christian praised the deputies at the sheriff's office, and said his goal is to make the department one of the best in the state.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that Sheriff Tommy Bailey gave me," he said. "If he's thinking I can come in and contribute, that's a good feeing.

"I'm hoping we can gain the trust of the community and they can know we're here for them, and we can help them in ways other than law enforcement," Christian said, adding, "We've got a great group of guys here."

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com