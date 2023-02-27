Retired state trooper accused of taking part in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A retired New Jersey State Police trooper is accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Michael Daniele allegedly was among the first to breach a barricade at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to a court filing from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trooper accused of thwarting Capitol police

The filing, unsealed Monday, alleges Daniele stepped on a barricade at the Peace Circle around 12:53 p.m., interfering with U.S. Capitol Police officers who sought to keep the barricade upright "to stop the advance of the rioters."

It alleges Daniele then removed another barrier on the Capitol's West Plaza, passed under the scaffolding of the inauguration stage and walked up steps to the Upper West Plaza.

Daniele entered the Capitol around 2:19 p.m. and left the building at 2:26 p.m., the filing says.

Admissions to FBI

Daniele admitted to entering the Capitol when interviewed by FBI agents at his home in Holmdel, Monmouth County, the filing says.

"He said he entered the Capitol through a broken door next to a broken window."

"According to Daniele, he only entered one large space of the building and after looking for a bathroom and not finding one, left immediately thereafter," it says.

Daniele identified himself in videos and photos from the riot. He also identified his black jacket, with the letters "MFIC" on a sleeve, and his brown work boots.

Charter bus to Capitol riot

Daniele told the agents he took a charter bus to Washington, D.C., where supporters of then-President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol in an effort to thwart the election of President Joe Biden.

According to the filing, a State Police detective identified Daniele as a suspect on March 9, 2021.

Daniele was a 2003 graduate of the State Police Canine Training Academy, which he attended with a K9, Buddy, according to a press release from that time.

Additional details about his service were not immediately available from the State Police.

Daniele is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was released on $100,000 unsecured bond after his arrest on Thursday.

