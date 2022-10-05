Retired Supreme Court justice will hear case against Trustee Coles

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Retired Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David will hear the case of whether Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles should be removed from office.

The order appointing Senior Judge David to the case was published Wednesday afternoon. The two-hour evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.

Coles faces removal from office over allegations of not fulfilling her official duties and using taxpayer money for personal purchases.

Indiana State Police and Indiana State Board of Accounts are investigating Coles for her management of the township's finances.

The township board, county commissioners and county council all adopted resolutions over the past two months calling for Coles' removal. The fourth and final step is a hearing in circuit court.

Coles' attorney, Alexandra Hawkins, said during Tuesday's hearing that she intends to present witnesses to rebut allegations made by former employees who say they've witnessed Coles' misuse of the township's credit card, tax exempt card and township vehicles, including allegations she drove the township's truck while intoxicated.

Coles had the opportunity to present witnesses at any of the three public hearings preceding the vote on resolutions to remove her. She and Hawkins chose not to call witnesses. Coles did not attend the county commissioners' meeting in which they voted on the resolution, and she did not attend the county council's public hearing or the council's Sept. 27 special meeting to vote on the resolution.

At Tuesday's hearing, Coles and Hawkins both appeared via Zoom. Coles was at the township office about eight blocks south of the courthouse, and Hawkins appeared to be at her office in Fishers.

Coles filed a last-minute motion for a change of venue on Monday, and Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin denied the motion. He did, however, agree to appoint either a senior judge — which is a retired judge who agrees to hear cases.

If Coles and Hawkins could not agree with Tippecanoe County Attorney Doug Masson, who is representing the resolution to remove, then Persin was prepared to appoint a special judge — which is a current judge presiding in a court outside of Tippecanoe County.

Hawkins, Coles and Masson agreed on three judges with David being the first choice.

Persin then arranged for the judge to assume jurisdiction over the Tippecanoe County case.

Then Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed David to the Indiana Supreme Court, and David took his oath in October 2010, according to the Indiana State Supreme Court website.

He served on the state's high court until the end of August, when he retired, according to the Indiana State Supreme Court website.

Prior to his appointment, he was a trial judge in Boone County for 15 years, and he has extensive experience in the United States Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, according to his bio on the Indiana State Supreme Court website.

