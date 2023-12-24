Retired teacher opened a gift store at Shore - to employ young adults with disabilities

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Retired special education teacher Phyllis Thomson never viewed her students as disabled. Instead, she saw them for their abilities and what they could contribute to the community.

Now she ensures they have an opportunity to do so.

Thomson recently opened coastal gift store A Gift From The Heart in Point Pleasant Beach with her best friend, Jane Carroll, where they employ young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their employees work in every aspect of the non-profit — making handcrafted items to sell, assisting customers, working the register and helping with inventory.

During Thomson’s 16 years teaching in Point Pleasant Borough High School, she saw the need for her students to develop life skills. She created a program in which job coaches helped the young adults, who aged out of the school system at 21, find work at places like Ocean Medical Center, Allaire Farm and White Sands hotel.

“Once they got out, if they couldn’t work on their own, they were having a pretty rough time,” Thomson said.

When the pandemic hit, Thomson turned to crafting with her students to show them they could make products at home and sell them. They had so much success that local boutique Stella e Luna started to carry their items.

It was then that Thomson got the idea to open a gift store.

With donations and support from community members, A Gift From The Heart opened in June. Already, Thomson said she’s seen incredible growth in her employees.

“When they accomplish something, it’s amazing how happy they are,” Thomson said. “Everyone has their own ability. You just have to look for it and let them shine in their own way.”

The nonprofit currently runs on donations, fundraising and sales — but no one is paid yet. Thomson hopes that one day, they’ll make enough to pay their young workers. For now, their focus remains on allowing them to socialize and develop their life skills and to promote inclusion within their community.

