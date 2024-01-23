Retired Third Circuit Court Judge James Callahan dies at 82

Retired Third Circuit Court Judge James Callahan died on Saturday, Jan. 13. He was 82.

Callahan was first elected to serve at the state's largest circuit court in 2004 and was re-elected in 2010 for a six-year term that ended in 2017. He was a long-time Grosse Pointe resident and was active in multiple community service and social groups.

Callahan grew up in Chicago where he graduated from St. Ignatius High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1959, where he spent many years on the USS Savage. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Callahan enrolled at the University of Illinois where he earned an undergraduate degree, according to an obituary.

He furthered his studies with a juris doctorate from the Detroit College of Law in 1972, marking the beginning of a long career in law. Callahan was a trial attorney for 33 years before he was elected to the circuit court.

"He was the best thing in my life," Marcia Cron, Callahan's longtime partner, said in an obituary by Verheyden Funeral Home. The two were avid travelers and had just returned from Mexico the day of his passing. "He made my life great, easy and fun. He went all out."

Callahan originally wanted to become a teacher, inspired by his love of history but changed his course to combine his affinity for history with a passion for public service. He was a leader and member of multiple social, alumni, and veteran groups, including the Grosse Pointe Men's Club, Grosse Pointe Boat Club, and The Helm in Grosse Pointe.

Callahan was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Shirley, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Katherine; brother, John; sister, Bridget Stalvey; granddaughter, Daphne; loving partner of eight years, Marcia Cron; and many nieces and nephews.

The Frank Murphy Hall of Justice Historical Society is hosting a memorial wake in honor of Callahan on Thursday at the Old Shillelagh at 4 p.m., all are welcome to attend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Retired Third Circuit Court Judge James Callahan dies at 82