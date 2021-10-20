Retired Tipton police K-9 Apachi dies

Oct. 20—TIPTON — The Tipton Police Department is mourning the lose of one of its retired K-9s who was responsible for hundreds of drug-related arrests and successfully tracking many suspects during his tenure.

K-9 Apachi, a male Belgian Malinois, recently died and "crossed the rainbow bridge," according to a TPD release.

Apachi was hired in November 2009 as the department's second narcotics detection and tracking K-9. He was handled and cared for by Brian DellaRosa, who served the Tipton Police Department as a patrol officer, sergeant and detective over the course of his career.

Apachi retired from active service in late 2017. In 2020, DellaRosa transferred to the Beech Grove Police Department and Apachi lived with DellaRosa and his family.

His career began in early 2009 at Vohne Liche Kennels near Denver, Indiana, where he was trained, before joining the Tipton Police Department. Apachi was purchased by DellaRosa to serve with the department.

Throughout his career, Apachi worked mostly in the areas of drug detection, tracking suspects and public relations, according to the release. His work led to hundreds of drug-related arrests, multiple successful suspect tracks and many smiling faces.

"K-9 Apachi touched many lives throughout his time with the Tipton Police Department and he is greatly missed by all of us," the department stated in the release. "We ask that you join us in offering condolences to Brian DellaRosa, and his family, during this difficult time."