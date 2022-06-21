Retired Townsend police officer accused of accosting a woman and impersonating an officer

A retired Townsend police officer faced a judge on Tuesday, accused of making “sexually inappropriate” comments to a woman at a business in the town and acting like he was still on the force.

Thaddeus Rochette, 60, was arrested Friday, two days after the alleged incident.

“On Wednesday, June 15, the Townsend Police Department received a report from an employee at a business in town that Rochette allegedly made numerous statements that were sexually inappropriate, and offered the woman cash in exchange for sexual acts during a conversation inside the business,” according to a statement from Townsend Police Chief James Sartell. “Rochette also claimed to be a Townsend Police Officer and threatened the woman with legal ramifications if she reported the incident and his behavior.”

Rochette was arrested on a warrant and charged with witness intimidation, accosting and annoying, impersonating a police officer, and sexual conduct for a fee.

Rochette’s case was continued to a later date, following an appearance in Ayer District Court on Tuesday.

He was released on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court July 20th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

