Retired U.S. Marshal named new Coral Gables city manager by divided commission vote

A divided Coral Gables City Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 to hire a retired U.S. Marshal and former Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent to be its next city manager, two weeks after the ouster of City Manager Peter Iglesias.

Amos Rojas Jr. was named the next manager of Coral Gables, with Commissioners Melissa Castro, Ariel Fernandez and Kirk Menendez voting for his appointment.

“The city of Coral Gables is adrift in a cesspool of public corruption, and I’m here to help navigate our beloved city out of the muck and to safe harbor. So I vote yes,” Menendez said.

An incredulous Mayor Vince Lago joined Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson in voting against Rojas’ appointment. The pair had both advocated for a national search to find Iglesias’ replacement, and they cited the process not being followed in their explanations for voting no.

Fernandez proposed Rojas’ appointment on Tuesday afternoon, saying the city needs a manager who can address public corruption. Moments after Fernandez’s proposal, Rojas appeared in City Hall chambers, telling the commission he was ready to start as early as Wednesday. The commission had not publicly discussed Rojas as a possible replacement for Iglesias beforehand. Lago, Castro and Anderson appeared surprised, saying they had never heard of Rojas before.

Rojas’ appointment is the latest development in a shakeup on the Coral Gables City Commission following an election last year, which created two dueling political factions, with Lago and Anderson on one side, and Castro and Fernandez on the other. Menendez became a swing vote, although he has recently fallen in the latter camp in a series of contentious votes.

Rojas worked for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for 24 years, the Herald previously reported. He said Tuesday that he retired from the U.S. Marshals Service in 2018. In 2013, Rojas was nominated by President Barack Obama and sworn in as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida. Before becoming a U.S. Marshal, Rojas worked for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and served as the deputy director of the South Florida Money Laundering Strike Force.

Rojas began discussing his contract terms and employment start date with the City Attorney’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

