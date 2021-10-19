Retired U.N. official ID'd as Twin Cities man who died after being run over by driver in Alexandria

A retired United Nations official has been identified as the Twin Cities man who died after being run over by a driver in Alexandria, Minn.

Mauno Silpala was hit about 7:20 a.m. Thursday at 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street, police said Monday. Silpala was taken by emergency medical responders to an Alexandria hospital and died there, police said.

Police have not disclosed any of the circumstances leading to the crash.

The driver, Jennifer Erickson, 39, of Alexandria, remained at the scene and has cooperated with law enforcement in its investigation, according to police.

Silpala, a native of Finland, graduated from Carleton College in 1970.

He was a financial officer for the United Nations from 1988 until his retirement in 2005, much of it in the Middle East working with Palestinian refugees, according to Minneapolis-based Finnish American Cultural Activities.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482