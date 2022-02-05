Retired Warwick firefighter threatened mayor, police chief, fire chief, complaint says.

WARWICK — Menacing comments that threatened the lives of Warwick’s mayor, police chief and fire chief were among those compiled by an FBI task force for a criminal complaint before its arrest of a retired Warwick firefighter.

The comments were posted online with a Yahoo.com article under the title, “7 Ways men live without working in America,” says the complaint.

“I was injured while fighting a fire,” says the post quoted by the complaint. “The city did not want to pay me … My new job is to kill public officials and police in Rhode Island. Especially the mayor, police and fire chiefs in Warwick.”

After outreach to Yahoo, an FBI investigation found that the comments were associated with an email used often by Barry J. LaFleur, a 57-year-old Cranston man and former Warwick fire lieutenant, the complaint says.

Prosecutors have accused LaFleur of carrying out a large-scale campaign of threats via tens of thousands of online comments, emails and other communications dating back to 2014.

Since his arrest and appearance in U.S. District Court, Providence, earlier this week, LaFleur has been placed on home detention, with monitoring via GPS technology, on the orders of U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond.

Warwick officials knew about LaFleur’s threats, says Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor, who described the comments on Yahoo as “at the very least disturbing.”

After learning about those comments, Warwick police notified the FBI, Connor said Friday.

Connor said Warwick officials supported the FBI investigation, hoping that it would halt LaFleur’s threats and lead to a determination on his dangerousness.

Connor said he’s “very confident” that the court’s decision to release LaFleur to home detention under monitoring requirements was appropriate.

LaFleur, who is charged with threatening another person via transmissions of interstate or foreign commerce, was arrested without incident, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael said he’s never had personal contact with LaFleur, who retired years before McMichael became chief in 2019.

He said he had been notified of the issues with LaFleur, adding, “other than that, it’s a law-enforcement matter.”

A spokeswoman for Mayor Frank Picozzi, Elizabeth Tufts, said the mayor had no comment on the case.

A preliminary hearing in LaFleur’s case is scheduled for Feb. 10.

