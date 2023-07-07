RetiredManchestercop thought woman he stabbed was a burglar in Vernon home, report shows

Jul. 7—The woman, who was punched in the eye and stabbed in three places — including her chest — told officers that Gibson suffers from mental deterioration, dementia and Parkinson's disease, according to the report.

"This isn't a domestic," she told the officers before being taken to Hartford Hospital. "Gary is sick."

The woman declined to participate in a questionnaire used to assess the likelihood that domestic violence victims would be killed by their partners, police said in the report.

Gibson, a former Manchester police officer, was charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person, third-degree assault on an elderly person, second-degree breach of peace. Gibson was expected to post bond after a judge reduced the amount from $100,000 to $50,000 during his arraignment Wednesday in state Superior Court in Rockville. If released, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

His lawyer told the judge during the arraignment that hallucinations are a side effect of the medication Gibson was taking for Parkinson's.

According to the police report, officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the home about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told the officers Gibson had stabbed her multiple times, the report stated.

The officers ordered Gibson to walk toward them and he followed that and other commands, the report said, dropping a cellphone he had been holding.

Police found a stab wound on the woman's left tricep and on the upper left side of her back, under her arm, the report said. Medics later discovered a stab wound to her left breast, and during a hospital interview, a detective learned that she had been punched in the eye as well, the report stated.

Although she was alert when she initially talked to officers at the scene, she lost consciousness while being treated, the report said.

Gibson told an officer he woke up to a "clicking sound," which he thought was someone breaking into the house, according to the report.

"He believed there were additional people inside the home, which was why he armed himself with a knife," police wrote in the report. "Gary also mentioned, he believed (the victim) was attempting to steal items from inside the house and he wanted her to leave."

Gibson admitted stabbing the woman, the report stated.

Gibson retired from the Manchester Police Department in 2014 after more than two decades as a police officer. He also served as president of the police union.