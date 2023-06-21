Retiree had to move out of home after ‘miscreants’ took over house, Florida cops say

A Florida retiree had to abandon her house and live with a friend after a group of rowdy adults moved in and made themselves at home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the trouble began when the woman rented a room to two people who then “began inviting their friends to stay there … basically pushing her out of the home.”

Their ongoing antics have prompted 59 complaints to the sheriff’s office since January, officials said in a June 20 news release. That’s about 10 calls per month.

“For months now, the neighbors on Ash Street in Melbourne have been forced to deal with numerous miscreants who basically took over the residence located at 243 Ash Street,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This (group) essentially forced out the rightful owner, an elderly lady who moved in with her friend in Palm Bay. After that, those staying at the residence became a constant pain in the butt to the neighbors as they trashed the house, did drugs, trespassed on the neighbors property, created disturbances and so on!”

The identity of the owner was not released, but records show she is 79 years old.

Her neighbors were essentially being “tormented” by the group that took over the home, which led the sheriff’s office to mount a mass eviction on June 20.

Six people were rousted from the three-bedroom home, and they did not go willingly, the sheriff’s office said.

“Only one of the people inside had enough common sense to immediately comply. ... The other five occupants, yeah, they made the mistake of running towards the rear of the residence and refused to come out,” officials said.

Deputies entered the home and arrested three women and two men, charging them with resisting arrest without violence, officials said.

They have been warned not to return.

“After we secured the house, we had a locksmith change all of the locks and completely secure the premises, so if they come back we get to arrest them again for even more stuff!” the sheriff’s office said.

Melbourne is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

