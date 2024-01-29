Retiree thought lottery app was broken when husband checked ticket. Now she’s a winner

A retired state employee thought the lottery app was broken when her husband scanned a ticket and a message appeared on the screen in Maryland.

But the app was fine, and she ended up becoming a $100,000 winner.

The woman’s husband gave her a $10 Money Drop scratch-off ticket, the Maryland Lottery said in a Jan. 29 news release.

She scratched it after dinner while the two were relaxing and watching the news, lottery officials said.

When she was done, she had her husband scan the ticket using his lottery app. That’s when the message “Take to retailer” flashed on his screen.

“I thought it wasn’t a winner or his Lottery app was broken,” she told lottery officials.

But when they went to the lottery office, they learned they had a $100,000 ticket.

The couple celebrated the big win and promised each other they wouldn’t share the news with anyone.

Now they have plans to spend some of it on “small” home renovations and put some into savings.

The ticket was bought at a grocery store in Delmar.

Delmar is about 115 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

