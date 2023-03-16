Are My Assets Safe if a Spouse or I Go into a Nursing Home?

38
Ashley Kilroy
·7 min read
how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home
how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home

V

While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By educating yourself on relevant Medicaid laws and different methods of asset protection, you can maintain your standard of living if your spouse requires long-term care.

Protecting assets is always a complicated situation so you may find it beneficial to speak with a financial advisor who is well-versed in the practice.

What Happens to Your Assets When Your Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home?

When your spouse goes into a nursing home, they might be eligible for Medicaid to pay for their care. The state you live in will decide your spouse’s eligibility and will only count your spouse’s assets when calculating Medicaid eligibility. The spouse not living in the nursing home (known as the ‘community spouse’) is usually allowed to preserve up to half of the couple’s assets. Known as the community spouse resource allowance (CSRA), this regulation allows the community spouse to receive up to $137,400 from the couple’s assets.

Unless their income is above a certain threshold, the community spouse will not need to help with the nursing home costs even if they are still working. Conversely, if the community spouse’s income level is low, they may be entitled to a portion of the income of the spouse going into the nursing home (known as the “institutionalized spouse”). There are other ways that assets can be protected in addition to the generic legal rights of the institutionalized spouse.

What Is the Minimum Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance (MMMNA)?

The calculation determining how much money a community spouse keeps is called the minimum monthly maintenance needs allowance (MMMNA). Medicaid’s spousal protection laws stipulate a minimum of $2,177.50 per month in 48 states, including the District of Columbia. Hawaii is $2,505.00, and Alaska’s MMMNA is $2,721.25 due to the higher cost of living in both states. The maximum amount is $3,435 per month. Once calculated, the government does not count this as income when deciding if the institutionalized spouse qualifies for Medicaid.

Additionally, suppose you or your spouse are trying to get on Medicaid and have given assets to your family members in the last five years. Gifts could make the spouse in the nursing home ineligible for a certain period. The government would extend the ineligibility according to the value of the assets and the state’s average rate for nursing home care. These are things that can be avoided and planned for in advance to maximize the dollars both you and your spouse can have available in this situation.

How to Protect Assets if Your Spouse Goes into A Nursing 

how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home
how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home

If your spouse goes into a nursing home, it doesn’t mean you have to sink your hard-earned savings and retirement accounts into expenses for your institutionalized spouse. Instead, the following are four ways you can utilize your finances to reap some type of benefit from your nest egg while still having Medicaid pay for nursing home expenses.

1. Buy a Medicaid-Compliant Annuity

A Medicaid-compliant annuity can help the institutionalized spouse qualify for Medicaid. Paying for an annuity can deplete a couple’s resources, which could actually help a couple in this situation. The benefit is that the institutionalized spouse has fewer reportable assets and will more likely be eligible for Medicaid assistance. Additionally, the community spouse will receive monthly payments from the annuity and use them however they like instead of nursing home expenses.

2. Draft a Life Estate for Your Real Estate

life estate legally gives ownership to a spouse and gives the other spouse the status of ‘remainderman,’ meaning they are designated to receive the property upon the spouse’s death. Once in effect, a life estate stops state governments from trying to take the property. Whether the spouse passes away in their home or a nursing home, the remainderman inherits the property.

A property transfer through a life estate counts towards Medicaid’s asset-transfer period of five years. If the institutionalized spouse passes away within five years of drafting a life estate, the community spouse may have to pay a hefty fine to Medicaid.

3. Purchase Long-Term Care Coverage

Long-term care insurance helps couples meet expenses for an institutionalized spouse with a chronic health condition or problem that renders them unable to care for themselves. However, this coverage is costly, and you may never use it if you or your spouse don’t go into a nursing home. That said, purchasing long-term care insurance could shrink your assets and help the spouse in the nursing home get Medicaid assistance.

4. Shelter Assets with an Irrevocable Trust

An irrevocable trust – or in this case, a Medicaid trust – should give anyone pause before creating one. Ceding control of a significant portion of your assets should only occur for a few reasons: keeping assets from creditors, reducing taxes or becoming eligible for government assistance. Regarding the topic at hand, wealth and assets assigned to an irrevocable trust will not count towards qualifying for Medicaid. Therefore, irrevocable trusts can help you receive government help for nursing home costs.

However, you should only create an irrevocable trust after considering the pros and cons. You’ll be giving control of most or all of your wealth to a trustee. You will also most likely lose access to the funds in the trust and only receive income from the trust’s principal. Additionally, if you wanted to sell your home and downsize, you would need your trustee to sign off on it.

Word of Caution for  Protecting Your Assets

how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home
how to protect assets if spouse goes into nursing home

 

How much income the community spouse receive differs among states. One way around the limit is that each minor or dependent child living with the community spouse allows a 33% increase to the monthly amount.

Because of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1993, Medicaid can pursue repayment from your estate for nursing home expenses after your death. When you don’t appropriately shelter your assets, it’s possible for seizure. Taking your assets could end up leaving your intended beneficiaries empty-handed.

There are limits to financial gifts for family before you must pay taxes. In 2022, if your gift to any individual family member is worth more than $16,000 in cash or assets, you must file a gift tax return with the IRS.

The Takeaway

Planning ahead for the potential of either you or your spouse ending up in a nursing facility is essential for protecting your assets as you age. In the event that it happens, there are ways you can retain your wealth and property by taking action well in advance. From getting long-term care coverage to buying the right annuity, there are ways to put yourself in a better position if this happens to occur.

Tips on Retirement Planning

  • A financial advisor may be able to help you find long-term care options. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Retirement and long-term care planning aren’t always easy. For help, check out SmartAsset’s Retirement Tax Calculator which helps you determine the friendliest state to retire in, from a tax perspective.

  • It can be confusing trying to figure out how much money you need to have saved at any given time so that you’ll have enough for retirement. You can check out our resource on the average retirement savings by age to learn more and gauge how close you are.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/dusanpetkovic, ©iStock.com/Ridofranz, ©iStock.com/Cecilie_Arcurs

The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Over half of Monmouth, Ocean nursing homes have COVID outbreaks; most staff unboosted

    More than half of Monmouth and Ocean county nursing homes have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks that have resulted in in 65 deaths since the outbreaks began

  • North Korea says missile launches help train for war

    STORY: As the U.S. and South Korea stage their biggest joint military exercise in years, North Korea has fired several short range missiles into the sea off its east coast in response.The country's state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday (March 15) the launches were part of a military drill to train its troops to carry out their mission at any time and quote: "annihilate the enemy" if necessary.Last week, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to expand combat drills and prepare for war.Tuesday's missile launches coincided with the 11-day joint drills between South Korean and American forces, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23".North Korea condemns the joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies from Seoul and Washington.About 400 soldiers, 50 military equipment and two Apache helicopters were mobilised for the operation on Monday.U.S. Captain Sean Kasprisin:“We’ve learnt a lot from each other, and been able to demonstrate our ability to work together as one team. We look forward to continuing to train together and building the relationship between the U.S. and Korean forces. We will remain ready to fight tonight. Let’s go together.”South Korea is also seeking closer ties with Japan to combat the threat from Pyongyang despite decades of friction and mistrust between the two U.S. allies.On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said cooperation with Tokyo was vital, as he prepares to visit Tokyo - the first visit by a South Korean leader in 12 years.The planned trip comes after South Korea announced last week its companies would compensate victims of forced labour under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945.The dispute has undermined U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

  • Gov. Newsom tours areas impacted by storms

    Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit Wednesday by parting shots from the season’s 11th atmospheric river, which flooded roadways, caused landslides and toppled trees throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom toured areas affected in Monterey County. (March 15)

  • Addressing Sacramento homelessness: Gavin Newsom will put 350 tiny homes at Cal Expo

    It will be the first time Cal Expo is utilized for homeless people in a long term way since the Great Recession

  • Houston area’s feral hogs exploding in numbers, creating a constant struggle for residents

    Despite best efforts, feral hogs have exploded in the South Texas area, creating a constant headache for farmers as officials scramble to address the persistent problem.

  • Here Are the Tax-Planning Strategies Advisors Are Recommending Now

    From out-of-state trusts to cash balance plans, here are the ideas that financial advisors are offering their clients to minimize their taxes.

  • Sweden faces recession as housing market troubles take toll on economy

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -For years, Sweden has been warned that its dysfunctional housing market, plagued by under-supply and kept aloft by low rates and generous tax benefits, was a risk to the wider economy. Households with big mortgages are reining in spending as interest rates rise, and house-builders are pulling the plug on investment, tipping Sweden into recession. The crown is trading at around its weakest level against the euro since the global financial crisis, partly due to housing market worries, making the central bank's job of curbing inflation more difficult.

  • Macron seeks to calm diplomats amid overhaul of foreign service

    President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised to raise budgets and hire more officials as he sought to assuage France's diplomatic corps over a civil service reform that some say will hurt the U.N. Security Council member's global standing. Pushed by young foreign ministry civil servants, hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad, including some ambassadors, took part in the first strike for 20 years last June in protest over the reform and years of staff cuts. The core grievance centred around the merging of career diplomats into the broader civil service, increasing competition for posts, but which diplomats say would dilute the service that they say needs expertise -- including in languages and on-the-ground experience -- garnered from years work overseas.

  • ECB pushes through 50 bps rate hike despite market turmoil

    The European Central Bank pushed through another big increase in interest rates on Thursday, sticking to its inflation fight despite turmoil in financial markets that has raised fears about a global banking crisis. The ECB raised its three policy rates by 50 basis points in its sixth consecutive rate hike and said future moves will depend on incoming data. "The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council’s policy rate decisions, which will be determined by its assessment of the inflation outlook," the ECB said.

  • Chinese online search giant Baidu to launch its answer to ChatGPT in shadow of OpenAI's upgraded GPT-4 model

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu is expected to unveil its ChatGPT-like service Ernie Bot on Thursday, a day after OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, released the upgraded GPT-4 artificial intelligence (AI) model. The Ernie Bot, or Wenxin Yiyan in Chinese, will be available on the company's signature search engine plus a number of its affiliated products, including self-driving unit Apollo, video streaming platform iQiyi and its cloud computing business, the company said earlier. The performance

  • Target Is Selling the Cutest Pre-Filled Easter Baskets for Cats & Dogs for Just $10

    The Easter holiday is just a few weeks away! If you already put out spring decor and holiday-themed treats and trinkets, now it’s time to start thinking about Easter baskets, yes, even for your pet. Another holiday is a chance to surprise your fur baby with new toys and treats that make them feel extra […]

  • Shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this warm (yet cool) $20 shacket — grab it while it's 50% off

    Put on this soft, on-trend shirt-jacket hybrid and you'll never want to take it off: 'I wear it almost every day.'

  • ‘I thought my business was done’: How the SVB collapse impacted one small business CEO and how he will manage cash in the future

    Managing the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit wasn’t on Rafat Ali’s radar before, but that has changed.

  • Jets officially announce Chuck Clark trade

    Jets officially announce Chuck Clark trade

  • Increasing Social Security Full Retirement Age to 70 Gains Momentum — How It Could Impact Benefits

    Among the proposed changes to Social Security is to raise the full retirement age for recipients, which proponents say will bolster the program's finances as one of its reserve funds heads for...

  • Jakub Vrana thriving — others aren't — of four Detroit Red Wings traded at deadline

    Jakub Vrana has four goals in five games since the Red Wings basically gave him away at the trade deadline.

  • White House demands Chinese owner sell TikTok or risk US ban

    The Biden administration warned the video app could be banned in the United States if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell its stake in the U.S. app.

  • Boston, Clark headline women's AP All-America team

    Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club. The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes.

  • 5 cool things about Arizona that you probably don't know but definitely ought to

    Arizona has the only community where the post office delivers mail by mule. And we absolutely take credit for a particular culinary delight.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.