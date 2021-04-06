Stimulus checks update: Retirees finally get money, others get 'plus-ups'

Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
Stimulus checks update: Retirees finally get money, others get &#39;plus-ups&#39;
Stimulus checks update: Retirees finally get money, others get 'plus-ups'

Almost a month after President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion relief bill, some people are still waiting for their $1,400 stimulus check to help cover household expenses or pay down debt.

But, finally, it looks like there’s some movement from the IRS, the agency responsible for issuing the checks. In a statement last week, the tax agency promised that delayed payments to Social Security beneficiaries would be distributed by midweek.

“We know how important these payments are, and we are doing everything we can to make these payments as fast as possible to these important individuals,” says IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, in a statement.

As the IRS continues to work through batches of stimulus payments, here’s the latest on when the next group can expect to receive their checks or any “top-ups” they’re entitled to.

What’s holding up the money for some?

Older man sitting at kitchen table, reading newspaper
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Weeks after the first round of $1,400 stimulus checks went out, millions of Social Security and SSI recipients have been wondering when it’ll be their turn.

A letter issued to the Social Security Administration (SSA) at the end of March from four high-ranking members of the Ways and Means Committee reveals the reason for the hold up was the agency had not yet sent the IRS the necessary recipient records.

This bureaucratic snarl delayed the distribution of nearly 30 million stimulus payments.

But the day after receiving the letter from members of Congress, the SSA forwarded along the details the IRS needed. Those checks started to go out over the weekend, with the bulk of them promised to be delivered by April 7.

That means if you’re still waiting on the funds to pay household expenses, pay down debt, save or invest for the future, your money may already be on its way.

What if you deserve more than you received?

Worried Young Couple Lying On Carpet Looking at Their Bills At Home
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

As with the previous two rounds of checks, the IRS determined your eligibility for the $1,400 payments based on your most recent income tax return.

Millions of Americans saw significant income drops in 2020 because of the pandemic. But if you didn’t get your taxes filed before the IRS began distributing checks in mid-March, the agency would have used your 2019 income as eligibility, meaning you may not have received all you were entitled to.

With more than 130 million stimulus checks already distributed, the IRS is now circling back to send out another 4 million payments to people whose income or family situations changed enough in 2020 tax returns to warrant a stimulus “top-up”.

Most people won’t have to do anything to receive their money from the IRS.

However, some federal benefits recipients who don’t usually file their taxes will have to do so this year to provide the IRS with information that would qualify you for a stimulus check or rebate.

That includes anyone experiencing homelessness, the rural poor and folks who earn too little to have to file federal taxes. And if you didn’t get the first two stimulus payments, you may qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit, which would put even more money back in your pocket.

(Although you have until May 17, if you need one more reason to get on filing your taxes, here it is.)

What if your stimulus check is already gone and you need more money?

Family budget and finances- young couple with daughter planning home budget
GreenMiles / Shutterstock

Starting year two of the pandemic with the virus still raging on, $1,400 checks aren’t going to cut it for most families. While lawmakers continue to press Biden to include more stimulus checks in future bills, it’s looking more and more likely that the third round may be the last.

If your stimulus funds are long gone and you need to free up more cash right now, you have a few options.

  • Slash your debt payments. Your credit card balances may seem manageable until you factor in compound interest. If you’re stuck in a cycle of debt, paying interest on your interest, there’s a better option. Make your debt easier to shoulder — and unload sooner — by folding your balances into a single debt consolidation loan at lower interest.

  • Stop paying a higher price for insurance. Having car insurance is a must, but overpaying is not. If you think your insurer is taking you for a ride, it may be time to shop around for a better deal. And while you’re looking, why not also save hundreds on homeowners insurance by comparing rates to find a lower price?

  • Trim your budget and “make your own” stimulus check. By finding a few creative ways to cut back, you can possibly rearrange your budget to find another $1,400. Plan your meals for the week ahead to reduce food (and money) waste. And after you’re done at the grocery store, earn some cash back just by taking photos of your receipt. Have a hobby or special talent? Set up a freelancer profile and turn it into a side hustle to bring in extra income. And, download a free browser extension that will automatically scour for better prices and coupons whenever you shop online.

Recommended Stories

  • Carl Icahn's investment firm appoints former GE dealmaker as CEO

    Kekedjian, who has worked with GE for about three decades until 2019, will replace Icahn Enterprises LP's CEO Keith Cozza. Cozza, leaving on May 31, joined Icahn's investment vehicle in 2004 and took over as the CEO in 2014. Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho will also be departing, Icahn Enterprises said, adding it was currently searching for a successor.

  • 3 Reasons There Could Be a Fourth Stimulus After All

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan made a lot of Americans happy -- namely because it allowed for a third stimulus check to go out to the public. Or could Americans be in line for a fourth stimulus check? The jobless rate has been steadily declining since reaching a record high back in April of 2020.

  • Latest batch of stimulus checks going out includes ‘plus-up’ payments. Who’s eligible?

    About 4 million more payments have been sent out, the IRS said.

  • Harvey Weinstein has appealed his rape conviction and is asking for a new trial

    Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces more charges in Los Angeles.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Arkansas' governor vetoes the state's anti-trans bill that would have made treatment for trans youth a felony

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the bill "extreme," an "overreach," and said it would harm trans youth. It would have been the US' first anti-trans bill.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Garland shines as Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

    Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 on Monday night to snap a five-game skid. Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

  • Facebook freezes Maduro's page over Covid claim

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

  • Bangladeshis stock up before lockdown

    Bangladeshis rushed to the markets and hospitals the weekend before a week-long nationwide lockdown starting on Monday (April 5), as coronavirus cases soar.Markets were thronging with last minute shoppers on Saturday (April 3) as families scramble to stock up for the week.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets lose Harden but beat Knicks 114-112

    Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night. Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury. “It was a total team effort,” Irving said.

  • Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest

    The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence. Eighteen-year-old Marshall Hutchings’ lawsuit filed Monday alleges his father, Dana Hutchings, was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition, the Fresno Bee reported. The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game on Aug. 13, 2019.